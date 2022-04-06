The city filed a motion in Lorain County common pleas court March 25 to remove a permanent injunction preventing city council from awarding a construction contract for the new Avon Lake Play Space in Bleser Park.
Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery granted the injunction March 21 after siding with ParkPlay Solutions LLC owner Gary Beck, who sought the injunction. Beck claimed officials acted improperly in awarding a $500,000 contract to Midstates Recreation of greater Columbus to build the playground. In the complaint, Avon-Lake based ParkPlay claimed the city provided information and time advantages to Midstates.
“We’re very disappointed in the ruling,” city Law Director Gary Ebert said. City officials are “exploring other options” to award a contract and keep the project moving forward. He declined to expand on what those options might be.
Rothgery ruled the city violated state law as well as the city charter and local ordinances regarding competitive bidding. Rothgery said the issuance of any contract between Avon Lake and Midstates “is void and unenforceable.” He also said Midstates is not due any compensation.
Beck made additional claims in an interview and during fiery comments made in front of legislators and other city officials at a City Council meeting last week.
During a public comment portion of a city council meeting last week, Beck said Midstates’s contract would have been costlier, overcharged the city, that officials knew that and still approved the bid. He said the City Council should be “concerned and possibly embarrassed” by what occurred, adding a private company such as his should not need to defend taxpayers against misuse of public dollars.
Avon Lake used a state cooperative purchasing program in awarding the contract to Midstates, but Beck contends the city did not follow the rules of that program. The state mandates municipalities must achieve an 18% savings when awarding contracts through the purchasing program. Beck said in this case, the savings should have been approximately $68,000, further claiming Midstates “ripped off” the city that amount.
Neither city council members nor city administrators responded to Beck’s comments during the council meeting.
Mayor Greg Zilka later said he could not comment because it’s an ongoing legal matter and referred questions to Ebert.
In January, Rothgery turned down Beck’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking the city’s awarding of the Midstates contract.
“The key words in the ruling are that the motion is not well taken and is denied,” Ebert said at the time.
ParkPlay subsequently sought the more punitive injunctive relief granted by the court.
City officials decided to use a design-build procedure to construct the new playground, a move that would allow them to hire one company to design the playground and build it. Design-build is meant to streamline construction projects, with only one contract awarded, instead of multiple contracts to designers as well as a construction contractor.
Avon Lake adopted legislation accepting Midstates’s bid “under the guise of having followed the statutory design-build procedure,” Rothgery wrote in his ruling. Among other city missteps, Rothgery wrote the city failed to hire a “criteria architect” who would, among other steps assist in “defining the project scope.”
Beck said the city used Recreation Director Tim Pinchek to oversee the project, which he said Pinchek admitted in court he is not qualified to do.
Beck said he is not so much concerned with his company winning the contract but with forcing the city to follow the rules in awarding that contract.
Beck and his attorney Jonathan Rosenbaum plan to release a video explaining their side of the contract dispute. That video was unavailable by press time.
Ebert declined to guess when the court might rule on the city’s appeal adding remaining coronavirus safety measures may slow the process.
City Council unanimously approved the Midstates contract Jan. 31 at a special meeting called specifically to pass the contract and lock in the 2021 prices offered in Midstates’s winning bid.
Midstates and ParkPlay were the two finalists for the contract.
Residents raised funds to construct the original playground in the 1990s. The wooden structure had deteriorated and it was demolished in December.
