It’s a case of hurry up and wait for the former Lakewood Hospital site.
What was to be a gleaming, $72 million high-rise commercial and residential development envisioned to be a centerpiece for the community remains an empty, nearly 6-acre eyesore in the city’s downtown.
After the city awarded a contract to a new development team, CASTO and North Pointe Realty, to take over the project, various issues have delayed them: COVID-19, site contamination cleanup and inflation.
“I wish I could tell you (when it will start),” City Planning and Development Director Shawn Leininger said last week. “A lot of people ask about what’s going on with the site.”
The main issue was ground contamination from poor handling of dry cleaning chemicals used by a dry cleaning service in the hospital. The contamination has been removed from the area, a process that finished in November 2021 and was supervised by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. But the developers have yet to submit plans to City Council to start their project.
Lakewood Hospital closed in 2016 and was torn down three years later. CASTO and North Pointe could begin working on a project later this summer.
“We continue to be engaged with CASTO and North Pointe Realty as we have been since last year,” Lakewood Mayor Meghan George said. “As those discussions continue, we are moving forward with filling the site and raising it to street level, which should happen this year.”
In April 2020, Carnegie Management and Development Corp. withdrew as the city’s winning developer. The change occurred when there was a disagreement on whether the city or the developer would pay cleanup costs for the contamination.
The city then selected the runner-up, CASTO and North Pointe Realty, as developers. In January 2021, CASTO visited the site, and in August 2021, the city’s website had its latest update. This was posted: “The next step will be advancing to City Council legislation that will authorize the negotiation of a Development Agreement and will commence the Planned Development zoning process.”
“We’ve had steady communication with CASTO,” Leininger said. “It seems that about every time we think something is about to happen, it gets set back.”
CASTO’s plan will be submitted to City Council, which must approve it before construction begins. The plan must cover the city’s 13 developmental objectives. (See box)
“There’s been a lot of back and forth between us and CASTO,” Leininger said. “They’re working on something that’s feasible and deals with the 13 points set by the city.”
The plan is expected to be a mixed-use development that will include retail and office space, plus apartments.
Meanwhile, council has not heard any updates.
“The last time we spoke about this was last year,” At-Large Councilman Tom Bullock said. “We’re supposedly a few weeks, like three to six weeks away from some public discussion of it, and that keeps getting pushed up, pushed up, pushed off.”
According to the mayor, the plan will be similar to the one Carnegie had planned for One Lakewood.
So the city government awaits the next step.
“CASTO and North Pointe Realty are working through several key vital items related to the development program prior to advancing a term sheet and rezoning application to City Council to begin the public review process,” George said.
The design is important due to its location, Bullock said.
“We have many different festivals and attractions in that area,” he said. “It needs to be something that will make Lakewood proud.”
New construction must meet 13 requirements:
► A transformative mixed-use development that meets community housing, employment, shopping and service needs, including growth opportunities for existing Lakewood businesses.
► Creatively integrate visionary architecture that is engaging and complements the character and quality of Lakewood’s building stock, including design characteristics of the original hospital building.
► Relate to and activate the streetscape to generate street-level activity and provide a safe, inviting pedestrian experience.
► Serve multiple modes of transportation while meeting realistic vehicle parking needs.
► Design Lakewood’s finest multi-functional outdoor community gathering space.
► Position the development to respond to shifting market conditions.
► Recognize and restate the historical significance of the site for the community in built form.
► Support environmentally sustainable development practices, including innovative stormwater management techniques and energy-efficient building practices that go beyond code requirements.
► Sensitivity to the directly adjacent single-family neighborhood.
► Promote joint venture partnership structures to achieve a catalyst economic development project that builds upon the real estate development momentum in downtown Lakewood.
► Attract diverse businesses that provide residents with a wide range of opportunities.
► Provide housing types that complement available community housing options.
► Business terms that deliver tangible returns on public investments, including job creation, tax revenue and property values
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.