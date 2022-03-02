City leaders might undertake a six-month, $76,000 assessment of internet service to determine if there is a need for a fiber-optic internet network in Avon.
Officials from Lit Communities, which builds internet networks around the country, outlined the study during a City Council meeting Feb. 21.
Avon IT Coordinator Aaron Jenkins said he would like to see council go ahead with the assessment as soon as possible. Council was to discuss it again and possibly approve the study Monday night.
Law Director John Gaisor said he wants to see a contract before commenting on the study plan, adding officials might want to consider seeking bids for the network assessment before signing up with Lit. Jenkins said the request for proposal process only would slow the project and recommended against it.
“Whether we do the assessment now or do we do the assessment later, it’s still going to have to be done,” Jenkins said.
The assessment would consist of eight steps, said Jessica Fowler, Lit’s chief client officer. Those steps would include a market analysis, an engineering assessment and a financial model and business plan for the network. The latter would establish the price of building the network. Lit also would help the city find grant money to help pay its portion. Lit’s John Sullivan declined to estimate the price of the network during a previous discussion before council.
The network could be built using utility poles or running lines underground. The condition of local utility poles would be a factor, Fowler said. Placing lines underground would greatly increase the cost.
Lit would own the network. At-Large Councilwoman Tammy Holtzmeier suggested the network not be named after the city. She fears calling it “Avon Internet” or something similar would lead to residents calling City Hall with internet problems, which would be handled by Lit.
Lit Communities previously worked with the Medina County Port Authority to build a $14.5 million fiber-optic network in portions of Medina County. How long would it take before a new network reached Avon residences and businesses after the assessment is completed? The assessment would help determine a timeline.
An Avon system would be separate from the Medina network, but construction of the Medina network began in 2017 and first was aimed at local businesses. Last year, Lit began an approximately 12-month extension of the network, hoping to reach some 6,500 additional residents and businesses.
