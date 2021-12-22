Westlake City Council honored Ward 1’s Lynda Appel, Ward 5’s Kenneth Brady and council President Michael Killeen for their years of service to council. Killeen joined council in 1978 and has been president since 1996. Brady, a past president and board member of the Westshore Chamber of Commerce, served for 29 years. Appel served for eight years in varying positions including the council representative for the recreation and planning commissions.

