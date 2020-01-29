WESTLAKE
City and Cuyahoga County planners want to invigorate the 6-mile stretch of Center Ridge Road from Rocky River to North Ridgeville, an area dotted with empty storefronts and new development.
Planners are looking at a handful of issues, including land use, the tree canopy and traffic flow. Vacant storefronts and limited bike and pedestrian paths have already been identified as problems.
The proposed plan for the corridor will also help officials determine why there is a high vacancy rate and how to fix it, said Westlake Economic Planning Director Michelle Boczek.
More than 160 people attended a public meeting Thursday at Westlake City Hall about the Center Ridge Road master plan as well as to give their input about what they would like to see addressed.
“We’re at a point of transition in Westlake,” said Planning Director James Bedell. “Some of our older centers are in need of some investment and there isn’t a vision of how to redevelop these areas.”
Most of the people who spoke at the hourlong session said they wanted to see more neighborhood retail and single-family homes areas along the road. Landscaping, pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure were also priorities.
Residents identified three main sections for improvement: Dover Village, which is near the Dover Center Road intersection; the UH St. John Medical Center area; and the west end of the corridor near the North Ridgeville border. Most said they would like improved pedestrian access.
“We don’t want something that’s going to look like Lorain Road,” said David Pfister, 58, referring to the heavily commercialized section of the road in North Olmsted. “We want something that’s going to be a little bit more friendly and something that’s going to appeal to the people’s needs.”
Prior to the hearing, residents were encouraged to take a survey about their concerns for Center Ridge. The city received over 400 responses, Bedell said.
The Westlake portion of Center Ridge is home to about 120 businesses, the city’s recreation center, the new middle school and Westlake Porter Public Library. City and county officials began their study last spring, Boczek said.
“The ultimate goal is to make improvements,” Boczek said. “We may not know what those improvements may be, but we want to know how we can make it attractive for both people that are already there and new residents or businesses looking at moving there.”
Officials expect to hold another public meeting this spring. They hope to complete the plan by the end of the year, said James M. Sonnhalter, the county planning commission’s manager of planning services.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.