AVON
Avon is growing and spreading its limbs.
The city is working to become a Tree City USA, which would signify Avon’s dedication to maintaining and growing its tree canopy.
Arborist Rick Varga of F & R Horticultural Consultants of Avon is helping the city develop a plan dedicated to preserving and planting trees that will encourage a diverse and flourishing tree canopy.
“You want to mix the varieties up,” Varga said. “We want to make sure that we have diversity.”
The four requirements to become a Tree City USA, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, are:
- Maintaining a tree board or department
- Having a community tree ordinance
- Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
- Celebrating Arbor Day
Varga said several community members are interested in joining the tree board, many of whom are dedicated to preserving and expanding Avon’s tree canopy.
At its Sept. 13 meeting, City Council approved an ordinance for the city’s tree committee, a commission dedicated to preserving and expanding Avon’s tree canopy. The commission will make recommendations to council for how to better maintain and preserve trees in Avon.
This next step will turn over to the legal committee, which will establish a plan for how the tree commission will operate. Councilwoman-at-Large Tammy Holtzmeier hopes the committee will work diligently on establishing a plan for the commission.
“The creation of a commission is not a short-term endeavor, it’s a long-term point to help preserve trees in the city,” Holtzmeier said. “The discipline to have a plan and to follow the plan is something I would support.”
Mayor Bryan Jensen said becoming a Tree City USA had been on the city’s radar before he became mayor in 2014. Making Avon a Tree City is one of his priorities this year.
“You look at other tree cities, there’s no unknown,” Jensen said. “It’s pretty straightforward.”
The city’s current goal is to establish a commission and then start working on a more comprehensive plan, Varga said. The commission will model many of its practices on other Tree Cities in the area, like Avon Lake and Westlake.
Recommendations of trees to plant include:
Regal Prince Oak
Signature Japanese Lilac
Princeton American Elm
Katsura
Undesirable trees like the Boxelder, Silver Maple and White Poplar are difficult to sustain for many reasons, including having weaker wood and shallower roots.
“The whole premise behind this is the education aspect,” Varga said. “The idea is fitting the proper tree with the proper site.”
Becoming a Tree City shows the city’s commitment to preserving its tree canopy, Jensen said, and working with community members to beautify Avon.
“I think this adds a new element to it,,” Jensen said. “I think that’s what we need to start committing ourselves to is adding more trees.”
Contact this reporter at mheideman@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
