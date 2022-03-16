The Bay Village Senior Center bustled with directors as Mayor Paul Koomar gave his “State of the City” speech on March 1, sharing initiatives the city hopes to take on this year and revealing highlights from the last year in terms of finances and emergency responses.
Koomar said the city is reflecting strong financial conditions with an annual operating budget of $38 million and general fund operating fund of $15.6 million. In his 90-minute speech, he said property tax remained unchanged and income tax rose 8%.
Koomar also brought attention to specific projects aimed at making the city friendlier to pedestrians and cyclists and promoting different ways of connecting to the lake.
Road projects along Ashton Lane Bridge, Wolf Road and Lake Road include repaving and striping of bike lanes as part of Cuyahoga County’s Greenways Initiative.
“The idea is to connect people to the lakefront through options other than driving from one point to one point,” Koomar said. “We want to encourage biking and access to residents. In our own lakefront plan we envision trails closer to the water that can be used for fishing and passive uses.”
Koomar said other initiatives for 2022 include the implementation of the Lakefront Master Plan in Cahoon Park, rebuilding the restrooms in Cahoon Park and a feasibility study for fire station improvements.
Cahoon Park’s pedestrian bridge project, funded mostly by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, will be bid out sometime this month. The bridge will be 125 feet long and 12 feet wide with an estimated cost of $487,000.
“You’ll be able to walk between both sections of the park,” Koomar said. “A lot of times parents have (their children’s) soccer or lacrosse activities on the west side of the park and baseball on the east. Our goal is to have people moving back and forth by walking or biking.”
The city’s general fund revenue comes from income tax at 56% and property tax at 31% with other money coming in through local government, fines and permits, interest earnings, EMS fees, refuse fees and other sources. The total revenue is $14,194,171.
The expenses for the city’s general fund are $14,386,167 which go to security of people and property, public health services, community environment, basic utility services, transportation, general government and transfers to other funds.
Koomar said the city secured over $292,000 in grant funding last year for infrastructure improvements and community initiatives.
He continued with a breakdown of emergency response calls that occurred throughout the year that the Bay police and fire departments responded to. Police had 12,353 service calls and completed 3,856 hours of training.
The fire department responded to 1,739 calls, 1,036 EMS calls and 24 structure fire calls. The department provided mutual aid to neighboring cities 138 times.
Most of the major incidents the fire department responded to were rescue and emergency medical.
Koomar said Heritage Home Loans received 233 inquiries from interested residents resulting in 53 site visits and technical assistance for projects totaling over $3 million.
The Heritage Home Program from the Cleveland Restoration Society provides owners of homes at least 50 years old with guidance and low-cost financing for home improvement or maintenance projects.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
