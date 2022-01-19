City Council granted Mayor Kevin Corcoran a wish on Jan. 3 that he has had since taking office in January 2020.
Council approved hiring North Ridgeville’s first director of economic development and planning: Kim Lieber, who served as North Olmsted’s director of planning and community development.
Lieber, 44, spent 18 years at North Olmsted City Hall.
Planning and economic development activities “go hand in glove,” Lieber said, but added they address different “shades” of community building. Economic development tends to concentrate on business attraction and retention, she said.
Planning takes a broader approach, looking at land use, deciding the best locations for commercial, residential or open spaces. One of her first responsibilities will be updating the city’s master plan, Lieber said.
Lieber was expected to take over her duties early last week. She will be paid $110,000 annually.
“She has a lot of experience and I think will really be a great asset in moving the city forward,” Corcoran said.
At Corcoran’s request, council changed the name of the new position from “director of economic development” to “director of planning and economic development.”
Corcoran Identified several locations he wants Lieber to focus on. They include the site of the former North Ridgeville Middle School near the intersection of Center Ridge and Avon Belden roads and the Lorain Road corridor, pointing especially to the area of Lorain and the Interstate 480 ramps, and an approximately 50-acre site on Cypress Avenue between Lorain and Lear Nagel roads.
“I know restaurants and retail are what people hope to see,” new Council President Jason Jacobs said, but larger commercial enterprises are needed to add to the city’s tax base. Jacobs believes there is plenty of developable land left in the city.
Learning what city officials and residents hope to see in the city’s future will be her first task, Lieber said.
“I think North Ridgeville is an exciting place and there is a lot of opportunity, a lot of potential here,” she added.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
