AVON
The city is planning to open a local history museum as early as this spring in the Wilbur Cahoon House, one of Lorain County's oldest homes, which had been a private residence for nearly 200 years.
Avon City Council is considering spending about $10,000 to add a fence, a parking lot and observation deck to the historic, two-story home at 2940 Stoney Ridge Road.
"The home is an asset to the city,” Mayor Bryan Jensen said following the City Council work session Jan. 6, when plans for the museum were discussed. “We're glad to have something like this to retain the town's original character and serve as a reminder to Avon's beginnings."
The city purchased the 12-room Greek Revival-style home for $200,000 last year from Jean Fischer, who recently moved into a nursing home, said Avon Planning Coordinator Pam Fechter. The home has some items from the 1800s that the Fischer family donated to the city. The city hopes to fill the home with more pieces from that period.
The Cahoon house will be dedicated to the pioneers of Avon and their families who settled the area, said Sheri Seroka, an Avon business development consultant. She is working with the city on plans for the museum’s budget, contents, staffing and hours of operation.
“We’ve just begun our outreach with the Avon Historical Society and people in the community to either donate or loan artifacts,” Seroka said. “Our goal is to tell the story of Avon’s beginnings through these artifacts such as articles, documents or photographs. The Fischers did a good job of providing a variety of items that fit with the theme of the home’s early era.”
Wilbur Cahoon was the first permanent settler of Avon in 1814. He and his wife, Priscilla, lived in a log cabin for about 12 years before moving into the home, which was built in 1825, and raised their eight children there. The Fischers purchased the Cahoon House in 1966 and also raised eight children there. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
"We're excited about having the home and what we can do with it,” Fechter said. “We're not going to change anything inside the home. We're currently working with people who have items from the period the house was built who would be interested in loaning or donating them to the museum."
The home is in the French Creek Historic District and overlooks French Creek. The proposed observation deck would provide museum visitors a place to sit and see the creek. The property also would be made ADA compliant.
Jean Fischer’s husband, Dr. Delbert Fischer, died in 2007, and she was having trouble maintaining the property. A granddaughter of the Fischers had planned to buy the house, but she got married and had a home elsewhere, Fechter said.
The Wilbur Cahoon House is the second historic property the city has purchased in recent years.
In 2017, the city bought the Jameson House at 36675 Detroit Road to save it from demolition, given its historical significance. Built in 1865, it was previously the home of the mayor of Vermillion. The home is the site of Jameson Homestead Antiques. The city had planned to establish a visitor center at the building, but granted a three-year lease extension to the antique store in 2018 while it firms up its final plans for the building.
“Purchasing and preserving this home was one of the best decisions the city has made,” Seroka said.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.