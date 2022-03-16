The city is trying to find relatives who can take the ashes of 40 individuals held by the now-closed Kacirek Funeral Home as far back as the 1970s.
Law Director Michael Gareau said the city has taken steps in the last year to connect with family members of the deceased, but some of the cremated remains have been unclaimed for decades.
“I believe there are some from the ‘70s,” he said. “These aren’t all North Olmsted residents, but we are still in the process of undertaking efforts to locate and track down relatives we maybe can locate in town.”
One of the remains is J. Bruce Kitchen, who served as the city’s law director from 1964 to 1973.
“This was somebody who was well known in the community and for whatever reason, this is where he is,” Gareau said. “It’s quite sad.”
All the names were not able to be released at this time due to the city still trying to find family members who may claim them. If that is unsuccessful, the remains will be buried in one plot with one marker in a city cemetery.
The city took possession of the remains in September after Mark Kacirek, the 70-year-old former owner of Kacirek Funeral Home, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and three years’ probation. He pleaded guilty last June to stealing more than $111,500 in pre-paid funeral plans between 2014 and 2019.
Kacirek Funeral Home sat on Lorain Road in North Olmsted for decades. The building was bought by the state and demolished in 2007 to make room for the Stearns Road extension north. After that, Kacirek shared space at Chambers Funeral Home, which was across the street.
Gareau said around the time of the demolition he learned that there were the remains of 40 cremated individuals who had not been claimed in Kacirek’s possession.
“We did a legislation back then to acquire the remains and to donate a plot for purposes of burial,” said Gareau, who was on City Council at the time.
“I think there were some legal issues that came up with Mr. Kacirek and several years later things ground to a halt and he didn’t transfer the remains to us,” Gareau said. He added that all the remains were identified and there are no unknown people.
Gareau said the city has reached out to the military for the remains identified as veterans.
“We really believe that it’s a moral and societal obligation to do something, and frankly we’re not sure that people even know that there might have been a miscommunication between family members that their loved one was never claimed,” Gareau said. “The city felt that it needed to act on that.”
Economic and Community Development Director Max Upton, a veteran himself, has become involved in handling the veterans.
“To me, it’s fulfilling the warrior ethos of never leaving a comrade behind,” Upton said. “Nobody who swore an oath to defend this country against all enemies foreign and domestic should be ‘unaccompanied’ when they are taken to their final resting place.”
There is an effort to possibly bury the veterans at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County. But to do that, veterans must meet specific eligibility requirements.
Most who are discharged, except for dishonorable discharge, are entitled to burial in a National Cemetery.
Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones was unaware that the remains had not been buried while she served on City Council. She began to work on the issue when she found out earlier this year.
“As a city, we want all of our residents to have a final resting place,” Jones said. “While these arrangements are traditionally handled by family members, in the case of these individuals, there are no next of kin to do that.”
Legally, the city is not responsible for these remains as compared to an indigent burial where the city is responsible, Gareau said. This is different since someone paid for cremation and arranged for a private funeral service, but the remains were never claimed.
Gareau estimates the cost of burial to be no more than $1,000. Jones said more work needs to be done with regard to the actual cost and where the final resting place will be.
The city has two municipal cemeteries: Coe Ridge Cemetery and Butternut Ridge Cemetery.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.