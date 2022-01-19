The final phase of the Interstate 90-Columbia Road interchange project could begin in March.
Bids for the reconstruction of the westbound exit work are to be sent out in February, and construction for the $4.4 million project could start soon after that with the opening coming as soon as late fall.
“The target is by Thanksgiving,” City Engineer Bob Kelly said. “Most construction companies will do about $500,000 of work each month. If they can get started by March, that would be about Thanksgiving.”
I-90’s eastbound on and off ramps were reconstructed in 2017 at a cost of $4 million.
City Council voted unanimously Jan. 6 to authorize Mayor Dennis Clough to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to begin work on the project.
The project’s cost will be split between the city and ODOT. The state will handle the bidding process.
Work will eliminate the off ramp that takes traffic northbound to Columbia and a traffic signal. Instead, the existing lane that takes all traffic under the overpass will be divided into one left turn lane for traffic going north, a right turn for traffic going south with a lane for traffic going straight onto Sperry Drive. One of the two traffic signals will be eliminated.
The exit will remain open during work and will be closed only when the construction blocks traffic.
“We’ll have some temporary closures,” Kelly said. “The northbound ramp will be the last one to close.”
Clough believes the construction will begin in June or July, while Kelly is more optimistic that it will be sooner. After bids are accepted, Clough said, the company must start making plans. Kelly said the company should be set to start as soon as possible.
“It’s bidding season,” Kelly said. “It should take one construction season to complete. They’ll be ready to start.”
ODOT performed a safety study in 2004-2005 of the Columbia interchange. In 2007, the city received a $75,000 grant from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency to find improvements. The studies showed congestion due to six traffic lights in a half-mile stretch resulted in numerous traffic accidents.
In the section of Columbia from Detroit Road to First Street, the study found there were 136 accidents over the study period. An additional 40 accidents occurred on I-90, with 38% occuring during rush hours. The study concluded that congestion will continue to get worse and the level of service will receive a failing rating if the interchange is not changed.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
