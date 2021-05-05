AVON
June 1 or 4 could see the reopening of the Avon Senior Center, depending on Lorain County’s coronavirus ranking at the time, said center coordinator Caremelina Barbera.
Currently, the state’s coronavirus color-coded alert system has Lorain County in the red, the second-highest level of alert. The county’s ranking would need to drop from red, Level 3, to at least Level 2, orange, before the center will reopen, Barbera said.
The Avon Senior Center will operate a bit differently when it does reopen.
“We’ve always been a kind of, come on in and hang out kind of place,” Barbera said. “We are not going to be able to do that in the beginning after reopening. ... It’s going to be a different type of environment.”
Level 3 in the state’s alert system means there is “very high exposure and spread” of the virus. Residents are advised to limit activities as much as possible. Level 2 means there is increased exposure in relation to Level 1. People in Level 2 counties are advised to exercise a high degree of caution.
The senior center’s nine employees have been vaccinated, Barbera said. The second dose of vaccine needs two weeks to become fully effective, but all center employees will reach that point by June.
The number of elders using the center is tracked by the number of people who subscribe to the center newsletter. That number is about 1,200. From among that number, all of those who wish to be vaccinated have been vaccinated, Barbera said.
Phase 1, whenever it happens, will consist of what Barbera called small activities that keep visitors in the building for about an hour or so. She talked about having bingo and an exercise class here and there. Visitors will need to have been vaccinated to take part in initial activities and must provide completed vaccination cards on their first visit. The center will enter vaccination information into individual My Senior Center accounts and vaccination cards only need be shown once.
“This is being done only because we want to keep people as safe as possible. It’s not meant to exclude anyone who can’t get the vaccine or chose not to,” Barbera said.
Standard COVID-19 practices, such as social distancing and temperature checks, will be practiced. Masks will be required of all visitors and staff inside the building.
“If we can do some things outside, we will do some things outside,” Barbera continued. “This is our first pandemic, so we are sort of winging it a little bit.”
The center closed March 12, 2020. There have been limited offerings since then. Transportation for elder citizens never stopped, though only one person could travel per vehicle.
“The only activities we had were outside activities … while the weather was good,” Barbera said.
The center sponsored things such as drive-up bingo along with more seasonal activities around Thanksgiving and Halloween.
“Most of these folks were not able to visit with their families, so we offered a drive up Thanksgiving dinner,” Barbera said.
The center also held limited drive-up Christmas events. Nevertheless, its activities are definitely down. Newsletters formerly reached about 11 pages. Recent editions have been two pages.
“It’s hard to be creative when you are limited to drive-through events,” Barbera continued.
The April/May edition of the newsletter is in circulation. Contents of the June/July edition are now being organized.
“So, we are going to have to decide pretty quickly,” Barbera said regarding reopening the center and setting up activities.
The newsletter will make clear that the reopening and activities are contingent upon the severity of the pandemic come June. Robo calls to people with a My Senior Center account will notify the public if the center opens or not. Barbera added most senior centers in the area are following the same sort of pattern, though she noted the Rocky River center is open.
