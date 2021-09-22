ROCKY RIVER
The city will start conducting tests at the sewage treatment plant to determine where along the collection system improvements must be made to protect the environment and cut down on unnecessary stormwater treatment.
City Council is reviewing a contract to hire R2O Consulting LLC of Cleveland to incorporate hydraulic modeling at the sewage treatment plant, according to legislation read on Sept. 13. The contract is not to exceed $541,000.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency wants the city to undertake the tests to see what improvements should be made to the system to reduce the release of partially treated sewage into the environment during heavy rain storms.
“The goal is to create this hydraulic model and it will identify areas of concern,” said Nick Barille, the plant’s superintendent. “Those areas are allowing inflow and infiltration or water to seep into the sanitary sewers, which are ultimately contributing to high flows at the plant.”
The wastewater treatment plant collects and cleans sewage from Fairview Park, Bay Village, Westlake and Rocky River from 325 miles of pipes.The project cost is set to start in October barring delays. The project will be paid for from the Wastewater Treatment Plant capital account.
The Ohio EPA requires hydraulic modeling to identify high areas of inflow and infiltration in all the collection systems that feed the Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant, Barille said.
This is part of the “No Feasible Alternative” study performed in 2019, which was also required by the EPA, he said.
On “dry weather” flow days the plant treats 14.5 million gallons daily, but it can handle up to 45 million gallons. But during rain storms, stormwater comes to the plant because of inflows through the collection system. This creates high flows at the plant.
When that happens, the plant operators can bypass primary treatment, releasing partially treated sewage into Lake Erie. The pipe is set 500 feet off shore about 100 feet east of the Bradstreet’s Landing pier.
“It's kind of an uncommon occurrence, like I said, because it doesn't happen very frequently, but it's something that is common throughout the industry because the infrastructure was already in place for a long time,” Barille said.
The number of bypasses varies, he said, adding that there have been as many as 12 in some years. In 2020 there were nine bypasses and so far this year there have been between four and six, he said.
Besides the plant’s system there are four other bypasses in the collection system throughout the cities. Barille said the cities have been working to address them and eliminate them since 2011.
Snow can even contribute to high flows during the spring melt. Barille said all cities are moving resources to address it.
The infrastructure is only designed to take in so much water and the high flows lead to these bypasses, Barille said. The project was bid out in April to R2O Consulting LLC.
Negotiations have continued since then to refine the scope of the project and now are in the final stages of designing the hydraulic model and identifying the locations within the collection systems of all four cities.
The second part of that contract includes an option for the consulting firm to provide each city where there are areas of issues of concern, and also the possible solutions, Barille said.
The contract is designed to be in conjunction with the cities and not only with the water treatment plant.
Barille said the data collecting process began in 2020 where 54 Flow Meters were placed throughout the collection system that contributes sewage to the plant. He said rain gauges were also used to find areas that have a high increase in flow more than what is typically seen.
The project stemmed from Ohio EPA requirements to eliminate bypasses. Barille said there were other improvements to the plant besides this project to help stop the problem.
“They give you a long-term process in which you develop a long-term solution and integrated commitment with the cities as well as the wastewater treatment plant in order to reduce inflow and infiltration,” Barille said.
The payoff would come from cities identifying the weak points and over time incorporating the resources needed to address them. Barille said this would result in fewer high flows and fewer bypasses.
“Fast forward, 20 years or 30 years from now, EPA decides that they want full treatment on all of these. We've already reduced that amount of flow,” Barille said. “We've kind of eliminated the source and it might save us from spending in the future.”
The project needs to start as soon as possible he said, but will first need to finish its three readings at City Council. The goal is to start the project as soon as Mayor Pam Bobst executes the contract and has a timeline of nine months with three additional months for remedial measures.
“At that point we'll have more data that we can evaluate how to move forward,” Barille said. “We can evaluate how to reduce flow into the wastewater treatment plants so that we can effectively treat everything that comes in.”
