FAIRVIEW PARK
Firefighters will receive a 7.5% pay increase over the next three years under a new contract with the city.
Fairview Park City Council was scheduled to discuss and adopt the three-year contract with the 25 members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1057 at its meeting Monday.
Firefighters will receive a 2.5% pay increase in each year of the contract. Health care premiums went up 5%, which the city agreed to absorb. The percentage paid amount paid by the city and firefighters remains the same – the city will pay 85% and the firefighters 15%. The contract includes a provision that allows talks to reopen if health care costs go up more than 5% in 2021 and 2022.
Finance Director Greg Cingle said the city sought the reopener clause to protect it from an “extraordinary” health care cost increase.
Officials estimated the city would pay about $54,000 more annually for the salary and related benefits. The starting salary for a new firefighter is $52,698.
The union has adopted the contract.
“We have a good fire department and I appreciate all the work Mayor (Eileen) Patton’s administration did to get this done,” said Mayor Patrick Cooney, who noted most of the talks took place last year before Patton left office.
City officials have a strong relationship with the firefighters union, City Council President Michael Kilbane said.
“It’s a good contract for all those involved,” Kilbane said. “It helps when we can reach a good agreement and focus on dealing with other issues and services.”
The Fairview firefighters found the agreement to be fair, said Mike Fink, local president.
“There was a good discussion about it and what it covers,” Fink said. “There wasn’t anything which would cause the members to not want to approve it.”
The agreement allows the members to maintain good health care and other services that are important to firefighters, Fink said.
City officials expect to soon reach an agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents the other government employees, Kilbane said. Negotiations with the police union are underway and could be finished by spring, Kilbane said.
