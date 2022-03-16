Mayor Kevin Corcoran revealed the city is working on a logo during the “State of North Ridgeville” speech late last month.
The logo is part of an effort Corcoran initiated to produce a brand for the city. His office hired Guide Studios of Cleveland to spearhead the effort, which began in October.
Cathy Fromet of Guide Studios gave City Council an outline of how the branding will proceed during a council meeting prior to Corcoran’s speech.
“The brand is actually the telling of the story about Ridgeville, not just a logo,” Corcoran said, adding that the effort will help create an image for the city’s use internally and externally.
The consultants put an emphasis on a logo after they noticed that every department head and employee had a different logo on their business cards. They produced several different potential logos after familiarizing themselves with the city.
Corcoran also brought together about 60 city officials, community leaders and residents to discuss what makes North Ridgeville unique. That discussion played a part in the preliminary design of the logo, which a second group of city officials and community members chose. That group selected the current design, which could change.
Guide presented numerous choices, Corcoran said. Guide is still at work on the final design. Corcoran said he will meet with consultants in the near future to discuss such things as fonts and type sizes. No date has yet been set for that meeting.
The finished logo could appear on many items, including city business cards, knickknacks, gateway signs and shirts worn by city workers.
Corcoran said the branding work will continue but did not offer a completion date. He said there is no timetable set for use of the logo.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.