A story in the Jan. 15 edition about a pay raise for Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough did not mention that he and 210 union and non-union employees hired before 2011 receive longevity pay. According to Finance Director Prashant Shah, council adopted an ordinance in 1976 granting longevity pay from 1% to 5% of base salary for any employee with at least five years’ experience. Employees with 20 years’ experience or more, are eligible for longevity pay equal to 5% of their base salary. Clough, who has been mayor 34 years, received longevity pay of $6,950 in December 2018 and 2019.
