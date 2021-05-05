BAY VILLAGE
Bay High School seniors will be gathering as a group when they graduate May 24, an in-person celebration they could not envision a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
They will cross the outdoor stage in Bay High School Stadium with proud family members in attendance. Rain dates for the ceremony are May 25 and 26.
“It has been a special class for the last four years, but the leadership, grit, and resiliency they have shown as they have come through this year have been tremendous, despite all of the interruptions and changes that COVID has caused,” Principal Jason Martin said. “It is an amazing feeling to know they will have the opportunity to all come together as Bay students at commencement.”
Senior class President Emma Spirollari and Vice President Jack Nageotte thought school shutdowns and other academic and sports interruptions the pandemic triggered would be brief.
“We all just held onto the idea that it would pass soon, that it wasn’t going to be a dramatic change in our lives,” Spirollari recalled, saying she felt relieved when she returned to the classroom in person. “I could see my classmates again and get a little bit of normalcy back into my daily routine.”
She said her classmates “lifted each other up, even in our most difficult times.”
Nageotte remembered how he originally thought everyone “would stop the spread and go back to normal after a couple of weeks.”
“Compared to other classes, the irony is that being socially distanced, and the difficulties of that, probably brought us closer together,” Nageotte said. “The perseverance of the class of 2021 is very remarkable. Being able to interact with others in a different way is going to help us all as we go into the future as adults and college students.”
Both acknowledged how difficult, and stressful, the past year has been.
“Graduation feels like a light at the end of the tunnel, like you’re coming up for fresh air after being under water,” Spirollari said. “To have these big life events, like prom and commencement, is keeping us motivated. We’re clinging to this because we’ve waited our entire academic careers for this.”
Martin expressed confidence at being able to offer the outdoor ceremony in a safe, “classy,” and traditional way. Social distancing and other COVID-19 preventive measures will be in place.
“Commencement is such a special moment,” Martin said. “I feel very fortunate we will be able to return to that tradition.”
For the class of 2021, it will be an unforgettable day in so many ways.
“Knowing we made it is monumental, and I cannot describe how happy I am for everyone around me,” Nageotte said. “I’m very excited for our families to get to see us walk across that stage and graduate.”
Beth Mlady is a Northeast Ohio freelance writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.