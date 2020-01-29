ROCKY RIVER
Boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders know they have reached the mouth of the Rocky River when they see the dribbling streak of blue paint smearing the western rock cliff.
The mark, neither a navigational tool nor graffiti, has been there since Aug. 29, when crews working on a backyard pool at 19490 Frazier Drive pumped sealant waste over the edge of the yard. The substance coated the rocks as the blue paint-like paste oozed down the cliffside into the water, about 30 feet below. It soiled the water blue too.
Five months later, officials from Rocky River, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency are still coordinating a cleanup, if there is one. One option is to leave the streak alone, Rocky River Safety-Service Director Rich Snyder said.
“Think of it this way,” Snyder said. “It’s going to take more harmful chemicals to remove chemicals. It may be more dangerous for the environment if we tried to remove it.”
If it’s not removed, the streak could mar the cliffside behind the $3.8 million, 18-room lakefront house for more than a decade because pool plaster can last from 15 to 26 years.
“The big joke I use is that pilots are using it as a pointing stick to find the airport on a rainy day,” said Rocky River Assistant Law Director Michael O’Shea, who is prosecuting the case. “It certainly looks awful if you’re out on the lake. So whatever deal we make, I’m going to make sure that it gets cleaned up.”
Monica Opdycke of Rocky River was paddleboarding from the Cleveland Yacht Club toLake Erie along with two friends when blue paint started to pour down over the cliff and into the water. They yelled at the people above to stop, and Opdycke took some photos. She also called police at 12:01 p.m. Another report came in two minutes later.
“There was a significant amount of paint -- enough to change the color of the water,” Opdycke wrote in her statement to police.
After they got no response to their yelling, her friends, Lynn Nagy and Ginny Walters, climbed some stairs leading up to the neighbor’s house and confronted the workers, who were painting the outside of the pool, according to the statement from Nagy, who lives in Bay Village.
They saw two hoses from the pool to the edge of the cliff. Walters removed them from the cliff to stop the paint flow into the water and threw them onto the grass as the workers stared, according to Nagy’s statement.
Police arrived several minutes after Opdycke’s call, and after walking the docks at the Cleveland Yacht Club, went to the house on Frazier. Police called the Coast Guard and the EPA.
Less than an hour later, police had Oscar Serratos-Lozano 41, in handcuffs and took him to jail. They arrested the Westland, Michigan, man because he was the foreman of a three-member crew working for S.A.M. Pool Plastering of Novi, Michigan, and they feared he would not come back for a court date if they merely cited him.
Serratos-Lozano was charged with illegally dumping a pollutant into the lake, a misdemeanor. He posted a $300 cash bond was released.
S.A.M. had been hired by Ridgewood Contracting Inc. of Copley to seal the pool. Serratos-Lozano said he didn’t think there was enough material to cause an issue and reach the water, according to the police report. He also said that the owner of Ridgewood told him to dump the waste material over the cliff. A container was provided for the waste, but both Serratos-Lozano and the owner of S.A.M. Pool said they were told not to use it, according to the report.
Police contacted Ridgewood owner Tom Demrovsky, who told them the workers were supposed to use the large container for dumping and cleanup.
The material was made by Wet Edge Technologies of Mesa, Arizona, according to the report. It consists of small pebbles suspended in a concrete substrate. The specific product is Morning Light, described on the company’s website as “vibrant iridescent aqua, deep blue, clear and light blue glass beads along with the sparkle of ocean shells combined with our premium lustrous white pebbles.” A city building department worker took a sample to the sewage treatment plant to be tested.
Serratos-Lozano pleaded not guilty Sept. 25 in Rocky River Municipal Court and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing April 2. He faces up to a $1,000 fine and 60 days in jail if he’s convicted.
His company has offered to pay for the cleanup, but it’s not known how much that will cost, said his lawyer, Michael W. Callahan.
O’Shea said the city did not go after the contractor because of how unusual the situation is. The city’s main focus is making S.A.M. pay for the cleanup. City officials thought that it was an incredibly stupid decision to dump it from the cliff regardless of whether someone told him to do it.
The homeowners are not happy. When asked to comment on Jan. 15, they declined to speak on the record. They only expressed their anger at the situation and said they are considering moving out of the house, which was built in 2016.
The unique circumstances have made cleanup tough, O’Shea said.
“As far as I know, this has never happened before,” he said.
Despite the Coast Guard and EPA considering leaving the streak alone, O’Shea is determined to have it removed.
If the city cleans it up, it will happen after the case is resolved, O’Shea said.
However, Snyder raised another issue: Would workers have to dangle off the side of the cliff to remove blue paint from shale?
“It’s unfortunate that we may have to let the paint sit there,” Snyder said. “The course of action we choose, whatever it will be, is going to be the safest one for the environment.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
