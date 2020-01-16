Briefs from Fairview Park, Rocky River and Westlake
FAIRVIEW PARK
Foundation announces new president
Martin J. Uhle will serve as the new president and CEO of the Community West Foundation. He will be responsible for the organization’s mission to support groups that provide food, clothing, shelter, and medical care to those in need in Western Cuyahoga County.
Uhle grew up in West Park and later moved to Fairview Park with his father, the Rev. John F. Uhle and mother Jean. He studied Business at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and later earned his Masters of Business Administration at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea.
Uhle has been married to his high school sweetheart, Laura, for 34 years and they are members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Fairview Park. They reside in Rocky River and have two adult sons: Ryan and Steven.
Prior to his new position as president, he was the Superintendent and CEO of the Cleveland Lutheran High School Association from 2016-2019. he was Messiah Lutheran’s Pierstorf Memorial Fund Executive Director since 2012 which entailed granting interest-free loans to Lutheran students to help them go to college. The number of student loans granted has tripled under Marty’s leadership, according to a news release from the organization.
ROCKY RIVER
Driver found guilty
Cali Lynch, the motorist that almost hit a crossing guard and student in October last year in Rocky River, has been found guilty. The driver has been charged with a minor misdemeanor count of reckless operation on street/highway.
Lynch, 28, pleaded no contest on Jan. 9 and was ordered to pay $191.36 in fines and court costs. By the following Friday everything was paid, according to the court clerk.
On Oct. 31, Lynch raced passed a stopped school bus on Lakeview Avenue outside Rocky River Middle School, nearly hitting a crossing guard guiding children across the street. Bus drivers blocked her in until officials could arrive.
As a result of the incident, City Council reclassified passing a stopped bus from a minor misdemeanor to a first-degree misdemeanor. The fine would be doubled, from $500 to $1,000. They were expected to pass the legislation on Monday. Now officials are considering reclassifying reckless operation from a minor misdemeanor to a first-degree misdemeanor.
ROCKY RIVER
Popular dessert shop moves
Rosso Gelato, known for their Italian ice desert known as gelato, is closing its Old Detroit Road store and is moving to Little Italy on Mayfield Road.
Owner Charles Bartell announced the Rocky River store's closing and the move to Little Italy on Jan. 7. “We thank all of our customers and fabulous employees who have been with us over the years," he said on Facebook. "We will see all of you soon in Cleveland's Little Italy. Just look for the Vespa in the window!"
JDS Properties, which own the stores on Old Detroit Road, has not yet announced what will replace Rosso Gelato.
WESTLAKE
Two new stores to open in Crocker Park
World Market, a home decor brand and buybuyBABY, a clothing and accessory store for babies, are coming to Crocker Park this year. Both stores will be located by H&M.
Both stores will be located by Crocker’s H&M and are expected to open in the fall.
The two stores join other new restaurants and businesses coming to Crocker, including Condado Tacos, which opened on Dec. 12.
