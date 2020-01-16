Sandusky, OH (44870)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.