SHEFFIELD LAKE
Still setting up his new office the morning after being sworn in as the city’s police chief, Andrew Kory doesn’t see a lot of need to talk about the proverbial elephant in the room.
Kory takes the place of disgraced former Chief Anthony Campo, who left the department unexpectedly in late June after a police surveillance video surfaced showing him placing a sign reading “Ku Klux Klan” on the back of a coat belonging to a Black officer.
“It happened, but it’s over. It’s time to move on,” Kory said, adding he believes city police never lost community support. “That’s our focus, serving the community.”
Prior to swearing Kory into office, Mayor Dennis Bring said he was actually “very excited.”
“I think this is going to be a great change for the whole department,” Bring said.
City Council President Rick Rosso rejected the idea Kory would help dissolve any cloud still lingering over the local police force.
“It’s already dissipated,” he said.
In terms of strengthening community relationships, Kory talked a lot about bringing back events such as Shop with a Cop and Coffee with a Cop. Officers soon will once again be helping residents who lock themselves out of their vehicles.
“That’s just the tip of the iceberg for what we’re planning,” he said. “I don’t want to give out anything more definitive at this point. But police work obviously doesn’t work without community involvement.”
The new chief also plans to bring updated technology to the department. For starters, 10 laptops donated by the Lorain Police Department soon will go into cruisers. By the end of the year, Kory hopes to have those computers tied in with the county’s law enforcement computer system.
“It will definitely allow us to better coordinate with other agencies,” Kory said.
He added the department also is looking into purchasing a couple of police body cameras.
The Sheffield Lake police force consists of about 10 full-time officers, Kory said. The city hired one new full-time and one part-time patrolman the same evening Kory was sworn in as chief. The department is at full strength, Kory said, but officials are attempting to be proactive in hiring in light of some upcoming retirements.
A graduate of Youngstown State University and the Lorain Community College Police Academy, Kory has been with the Sheffield Lake department for six years. He came here after a brief stint with Huron police. Prior to that he worked for the Cedar Point Amusement Park and Summa Health police departments.
“I just always wanted to get out there and help people,” Kory said in talking about why he became a police officer. “You see things wrong in the world and you want to do something about it and being a police officer is the best way to do that, I think.”
His warmest memories of being in law enforcement involve any time he was able to bring a smile to someone’s face.
“It could be something as simple as finding someone’s lost pet,” Kory said. “Sometimes it’s the little things that matter the most to people”
Kory, 32, is aware he has reached a high position at a fairly young age.
“It is surprising to reach my career goals at such an early age, but I feel like I’m ready and competent to fill the position as chief of police,” he said. “Moving forward as a team, I think we’re going to accomplish a lot for the community.”
Kory, his wife and two young children live in North Ridgeville. He declined to name his wife or children but said his spouse is happy and proud of his police career.
“She is totally on board with that,” he said.
While he talked about the impending retirement of at least two officers in the next year or so, Kory jokingly noted he will not be eligible for retirement himself for at least 20 years. Does he see himself remaining in Sheffield Lake for that amount of time?
“I think I still might be here 20 years from now,” Kory said. “I love the job. I love the community. it’s a great place to work.”
Kory will earn about $86,000 annually.
