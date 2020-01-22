AVON/AVON LAKE
Regular customers at the Heinen’s store in Avon know Brian Nagy as "The Gentle Giant" and "The Beer Guy."
The 6-foot-5 happy-go-lucky store associate is well-known at the supermarket, where he has worked since it opened 16 years ago. But instead of restocking shelves or packing bags, Nagy has been working for more than two months at the Towne Center Nursing Home in Avon Lake to recover from his latest surgery.
The 43-year-old Westlake resident has regained his balance, some of his stamina and his speech following an operation on Nov. 20, his third brain surgery in less than 10 years.
But the 1996 Avon Lake High School graduate has just one thing on his mind:
"I just want to go back and help my customers," Nagy said. "Teamwork makes the dream work."
Customers, friends and his fellow parishioners at Westlake United Methodist Church have rallied around him. Nagy's insurance ran out earlier this month. But donors have contributed more than $13,000 to a GoFundMe account, called Help Brian Recover from Brain Surgery, to cover his rehab costs.
Nagy’s co-workers at Heinen’s have been supportive, and his boss is quick to say he is missed.
"He's a good asset to the store, and well-liked," said John Byrne, manager of the Avon Heinen's, where Nagy has worked as a grocery clerk, a produce associate and the beer and wine stocker. "He's touched a lot of people’s lives. "He's been through so much, and he's having these medical issues, and he's thinking about his job."
Nagy has undergone surgeries to remove benign tumors. Known as meningioma, the condition creates clusters of blood vessels that swell to tumors from the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Over time, the tumors may grow and squeeze the adjacent brain, nerves and vessels. In some instances, the tumors’ effects on the brain tissues, nerves or vessels may cause serious disability.
His most recent surgery removed two tumors from his front lobe, affecting his speech, balance and swallowing of food. When he first arrived at Towne Center, he couldn't walk. Now, he's walking throughout the facility with the help of a walker.
“Brian has been a fighter through all of this and has never given up,” said Dr. Warren Sellman, the chief neurosurgeon at University Hospitals, who has performed all of Nagy’s surgeries. “He’s got an incredibly positive attitude and that helps in the recovery process. He has great family support. He’s working hard and wants to get back to work because he knows his customers rely on him.”
What causes the tumors isn’t known. But Sellman believes part of Nagy’s condition could have been caused by radiation treatments on his head when he was battling leukemia as a teenager.
Sellman said Nagy’s case is unusual due to the number of surgeries he has had in a short period of time. Each surgery has been in a slightly different area of the brain, affecting different functions such as speech and mobility. The front areas of Nagy’s brain were affected as he had seizures surrounding the most recent surgery.
Through it all, Nagy has remained upbeat. He says the outpouring of support has been awesome.
"I try to keep being faithful,” he said. “I think about all the good things instead of the other things going on. I stutter a little when I talk, and I had to work to regain my balance, but, hey, I'm alive."
Nagy also has been gaining strength through stretching exercises. He’s walked up and down 13 steps, a big difference from what he could do when he started rehab.
His wife is proud of him and thankful for all the support.
"There's been so much love and kindness from family and friends,” she said. “We're blessed and grateful. We're hoping and praying for the best outcome, and that Brian doesn't have to go through any more of these surgeries anymore."
Nagy hopes to return to work at the end of March, a timeline Sellman agrees with.
“I’m getting better,” Nagy said. “We’ve been blessed.”
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
