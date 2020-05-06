BAY VILLAGE
Residents of Bay Village will have to wait a while longer for a new $7.5 million, much larger public library. The Cuyahoga County Public Library system has postponed the project in the wake of financial struggles caused by the pandemic.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library Board of Trustees made the decision April 21 to postpone the project, said Executive Director Tracy Strobel.
The decision halts a project that was picking up speed as recently as the first week of March. That is when library and city officials finalized documents leasing a parcel of land on Wolf Road where the new library will be built. Library officials had been planning on the demolition of the Bayway Cabin that the city’s recreation department used until it moved to the Community House. Demolition was set to begin as soon as late April.
In January, officials had hammered out details of the land-lease agreement between the library and the city. The city is planning on leasing 2.4 acres to the library for $1 a year for 99 years, which has already been paid in full.
The city had to draft a special lease agreement because the library will be built in Cahoon Memorial Park. This was to ensure that both the city and the library could adhere to Ida Maria Cahoon’s will, which outlines specific uses for the land.
Both the city’s Planning Commission and Architectural Design Review Board approved the final design of the two-story library last December. The 15,773-square-foot building will feature an outdoor patio, a second-floor balcony and plenty of space for community activities inside and out.
“Our entire 557-person union and management team’s hours have been reduced by 50%,” Strobel said. “That means that we do not have the manpower or time to pursue a number of projects, Bay Village being one of them. The time that we do have is being spent on critical work like reopening and helping out our digital customers.”
It’s unclear when the county plans to resume the project that was scheduled to break ground at the beginning of summer. Mayor Paul Koomar is hopeful that the demolition of the Bayway Cabin will begin in mid-June.
The library system, which receives most of its revenue from property taxes, is facing a potential $5 million loss due to the pandemic. Recently, the organization has had to lay off or furlough 300 employees in an effort to save money. The county has also dropped about $1.8 million in other construction projects throughout the county, including parking lot and roof repairs for the libraries, Strobel said.
“None of us have a crystal ball, so we’re trying to pay attention to what’s going on in the state and being as nimble as we can be,” she said. “I’m as disappointed as the residents of Bay Village, but we’re committed to making it worth the wait.”
“I know this is disappointing to the community,” Koomar said. “While this is a slight pause in the project, it's already been approved by the city council and planning commission. It’s not going anywhere.”
Despite budget concerns for the county library system, Strobel says that the money for the project has been put aside and locked in place for when it resumes.
“The library remains committed to replacing the Bay Village branch,” she said in a statement. “When the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is clearer and conditions have stabilized, the project will resume. Residents of Bay Village and can look forward to a beautiful new library branch with all the amenities, resources and services needed to support a thriving community of readers and learners."
