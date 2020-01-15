NORTH RIDGEVILL
During his first State of the City address on Friday, Kevin Corcoran set a lofty goal for North Ridgeville.
Just nine days into his new job as mayor, Corcoran said he wants to make North Ridgeville the best city in Northeast Ohio to live, work and play in.
But he also knows to tackle first things first – and that’s helping to see the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Center Ridge Road widening project through to fruition (with most of the road work to be completed by the end of this year), encouraging residents to continue supporting businesses along Center Ridge and ramping up the city’s game of attracting economic development.
He presented his address before a crowd of nearly 200 at the North Ridgeville Academic Center in an outpouring of support from the community. Among the crowd were State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville), her son, State Sen. Nathan Manning, (R-13) all three Lorain County commissioners, City Council and Corcoran’s predecessor, David Gillock.
Numerous business owners, school officials and residents attended, too, as Corcoran touted the city’s $12.7 million in income tax revenue in 2019, new fire department headquarters on Ranger Way and city park improvements.
“We’re a great community, and we can get there,” Corcoran said of pushing North Ridgeville to become the best city in Northeast Ohio. “But I can’t do it alone. People in North Ridgeville know how to work together to get the job done to take the city to the next level.”
Corcoran also noted that infrastructure improvements are in the city’s future with waterline and fire hydrant replacements beginning this year along with renovations to Fire Station No. 2.
North Ridgeville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Ohio and the state’s fifth-safest city, as ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
Corcoran, a former staff attorney for Schmitt Homes in North Ridgeville, served on City Council the past 11 years, 10 as council president. He spent his first week as mayor meeting with department heads about various projects.
Corcoran hasn’t made any changes in administration. He announced that Jeff Armbruster, who has been with the city for 11 years, will remain North Ridgeville’s safety-service director, citing his strong background and experience.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Armbruster said.
Councilman Martin DeVries, in his second year on council, is the new council president.
“We’re excited,” DeVries said. “We believe he’s the man for the job. His legal background is going to serve him well in his role. I like his vision and his foresight. I think he’s going to drive business in. First, we owe it to our residents to get the Center Ridge Road widening project done.”
Corcoran concluded his speech by saying, “Let’s get this going.”
