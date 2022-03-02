Our Feb. 16 editorial incorrectly stated that the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI was Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The MVP was teammate Cooper Kupp, a wide receiver who caught eight passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
An Avon Lake photo in the Feb. 23 edition “Anything but a backpack” incorrectly named the student. His name is Evan Matthews.
