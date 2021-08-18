NORTH OLMSTED
For at least the fourth time in three years, City Council declined to act on Mayor Kevin Kennedy’s proposal that the city join Cleveland Water’s Suburban Water Main Renewal Program.
But Kennedy showed no sign of relenting on the issue during a roughly two-hour council committee discussion Aug. 10.
Council’s Environmental Control Committee declined to move the matter to the full council for consideration until it can hear a presentation from Cleveland Water. Kennedy and Clerk of Council Chuck Massorolo are to coordinate that meeting.
The contentious session even featured a clash over whose responsibility it is to set up the meeting between legislators and Cleveland Water. Pointing toward the administration were Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Ellen Hemann, chair of the environmental control committee, and City Council President Nicole Daily Jones.
Jones is challenging Kennedy for the mayor’s office in the Nov. 2 election.
“This seems more an election year headline grab by you,” Ward 1 Councilman Louis Brossard told Kennedy. “Pardon us for being prudent.”
“It’s only a campaign issue because it’s dragged on,” Kennedy countered. “This should have been done already.”
Kennedy argues the city lost approximately $3.9 million in water projects that would have been paid for by Cleveland Water over approximately the last two years. The 41 Northeast Ohio communities enrolled in the Water Main Renewal Program can apply twice annually for the repair of aging or leaking water lines. Cleveland must complete the work within three years of project approval.
Approximately 20% to 25%, roughly 21 miles, of city water lines were built in the 1920s, Kennedy told council. He added the cost of replacing those lines is $1.5 million per mile, for a total of $31.5 million. Those pipes will need attention sooner than later and Cleveland Water or North Olmsted can be responsible for that expense, Kennedy asserted.
“It’s not a complicated equation,” he said.
Kennedy added many city water lines already are leaking and have required repair. He pointed to lines on Porter Road as one example. He and Brossard exchanged words over the mayor’s allegation that legislators, particularly Brossard, are ignoring problems experienced by Porter residents.
Brossard said he is in regular contact with Porter residents.
The Cleveland Water program repairs but does not replace lines, Kennedy said in answer to a question from council members. Roughly 20% of North Olmsted’s water lines are eligible for funding by the Cleveland Water program. The remaining lines are too new. Legislators also noted Cleveland does not foot the bill for repairing or replacing streets and sidewalks torn up to reach water lines.
Council also seems fearful that cities must turn ownership of their water distribution system over to Cleveland Water to take advantage of the main renewal program. Cleveland additionally would require North Olmsted to sign a 20-year agreement with North Olmsted retaining the ability to opt out after 15 years. But to do so, the city would need to buy back its own infrastructure, Hemann said.
She also argued North Olmsted would lose some control over its water lines and possibly face rate increases without local legislative approval.
Any agreement with Cleveland limits the city’s ability to offer tax abatements on certain development, a fact that concerned Ward 2 Councilman Chris Glassburn and others.
With dropping occupancy rates, the city’s once vibrant Great Northern Mall may need financial help to reinvent itself, possibly into something similar to Westlake’s Crocker Park, Glassburn said. Such a deal almost certainly would extend beyond 20 years, the required length of the contract with Cleveland.
Abatement limitations would only apply to companies with payrolls of $500,000 or more moving from Cleveland to North Olmsted, Kennedy said. North Olmsted would still have other economic incentives, such as tax increment financing, to offer businesses looking to relocate to the city, he added.
A long-running lawsuit between Westlake and Cleveland Water has long been another concern of the City Council. Westlake’s lines pass water through to several surrounding communities, including North Olmsted.
The Westlake lawsuit concerns Westlake’s disagreement with Cleveland Water over how much notice any municipality must give prior to leaving Cleveland’s water system, said Law Director Michael Gareau.
He added both sides have appealed the lawsuit several times, with the latest appeal just beginning in the Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court. He asserted Westlake never expressed any intent to disconnect from Cleveland water but wants that option should it choose to do so.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
