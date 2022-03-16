Political signs can now be displayed at any time in the city.
City Council adopted legislation March 7 altering the city’s previous law, which restricted the display of political signs to a period of 30 days prior to and two days after an election.
“It has to do with the First Amendment,” Law Director Timothy Riley said. “There’s been several cases in the Supreme Court about it.”
In other action, council rezoned 2.31 acres at the south end of Westgate Shopping Plaza from a general business designation to civic and recreational to allow Lutheran West High School to expand into the city. The school bought the Westgate Professional Building, which it plans to raze, and it will build a stand-alone middle school and athletic complex.
The rezoning came after the city council’s Environment, Public Works, Planning, Zoning and Development Committee held a public hearing about the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.