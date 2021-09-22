NORTH OLMSTED
Is there a difference between yard maintenance equipment and power tools and should the city allow different times for their outdoor use?
Those seem to be the main issues legislators want clarified before they act on a proposal to change the city’s noise regulation. Members of City Council’s safety committee debated amending noise rules during a hearing Sept. 14.
Councilman at-Large Patrick Kelly proposed the changes after a resident said he was unable to mow his lawn after 6 p.m. Because of recent wet weather, Kelly said that evening was the only opportunity the resident had to mow.
Current rules bar the use of lawnmowers after 6 p.m. on Sundays. The cutoff is 9 p.m. on weekdays.
Kelly also talked about a friend who wanted to use an electric saw to cut up tree debris at 9:50 a.m. on a Sunday. Police told him he needed to wait until 10 a.m. to begin work.
The proposed change would make noise rules uniform throughout the week, banning the use of yard equipment (with the exception of snowblowers), and possibly power tools, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Kelly noted yard equipment is primarily used during the summer so any changes would affect only about four months of the year.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Ellen Hemann questioned whether the revamped ordinance would cover residential, noncommercial power tools such as chain saws, drills and similar equipment. She also asked if the city law department could supply statistics regarding the number of complaints the city receives and how many citations are given.
Ward 1 Councilman Louis Brossard said he believes there is a difference between power tools and lawn care equipment. Some residents have limited times when they can use power tools. Councilman at-Large Duane Limpert also said power tools and lawn care equipment are different.
“This was just an attempt to make it easier for our residents to have a consistent time to do things,” Kelly said, adding he had no objection to broadening the new language.
City Law Director Michael Gareau noted separate city rules govern the use of commercial power equipment. He said rules governing residential use of various equipment could withstand some adjustment. He also suggested legislators might want to consider keeping 10 a.m. Sunday as the time residents may begin using noisy outdoor equipment.
After about a half hour of debate, legislators decided to keep the issue in the safety committee for further consideration before bringing it before the entire council.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
