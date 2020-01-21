Making $1.16 million in improvements to Country Club Boulevard East will benefit the city, motorists and nearby areas, city officials said.
“We’re always going to want to work on developing and improving that area of the city because it’s near major retail areas and it’s vital to the city,” said Councilman Duane Limpert, chairman of the Streets and Transportation Committee.
City Council was expected to approve the project at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The work will involve nearly a half mile of roadway between Great Northern Boulevard and Columbia Road. Work will include resurfacing, adding a median, improving street lighting and adding landscaping.
Work will also include adding designated on-street bike lanes to connect to Columbia, which is a short distance from Cedar Point Road leading into the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation. The work will also include finishing sidewalks on the west side of Columbia between Brookpark Road and roadway near Interstate 480. Work is expected to start this summer.
North Olmsted Planning and Development Director Kim Lieber said the city is aware the area needs work.
“Country Club East has been on our radar for a few years,” Lieber said.
The road will be open during construction.
Country Club is currently four lanes, two each way. This project will replace those four vehicle lanes with one lane each direction plus a center turn lane and bike lanes on each side, said Lieber. The lanes will stay within the existing right-of-way, and the curb will remain in the same spot it is today, she said.
In the 2019 street ratings, Country Club between Great Northern and Columbia was rated 5 out of 10. The city’s policy is "worst first," which means the lowest-rated streets are targeted for the annual resurfacing program, Lieber said.
The city has tackled improvement on Country Club in phases, using various funding sources and grants, she said.
Based on the current schedule, the city will put the project out to bid Feb. 12 and will collect bids March 11. The city won't have an exact construction schedule until the contract is awarded, but officials want to complete as much as possible this year, she said.
Lieber said the city anticipates that the project will be completed for less than $1.16 million, using tax-increment financing
“It’s an economic development tool where the city is able to capture and increment the new value related to private investment and to put it into public infrastructure,” Lieber said. “We have a dedicated funding stream with a decent fund balance to pay for projects in and around the Great Northern area. So it won’t take away from other street projects.”
Limpert sees the financing method as good for the city.
“We’ve used it before successfully and using it to help build up a vital area of the city like Country Club Boulevard makes sense,” he said.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.