LORAIN COUNTY
Former North Ridgeville Councilwoman Michelle Hung, now serving as president of the three-member Lorain County Commissioners, said she will not step down after fellow Republican Commissioner David Moore asked her last week to resign.
Moore made the request following what he said was an inappropriate, intimate relationship Hung had with former Lorain County 911 Director Harry Williamson while he was employed by the county.
Hung read a public statement during the commissioners’ regular meeting Aug. 11.
“I take the comments that have been shared very seriously and regrettably I wish this had not happened and I am dealing with this matter with my family,” Hung said. “I would like to address all of your questions and comments and I am committed to a response at a time in the near future. I want to share with the residents that I appreciate your consideration in allowing me time to have these important conversations carefully and considerately with my husband and family.”
Moore and fellow Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, contend the relationship between Hung and Williamson directly led to Wiliamson’s firing Aug. 3. That same day Lundy and Moore also voted to fire Lorain County Job and Family Services Director Tim Carrion.
Hung abstained from both votes. Hung and Moore voted to hire Williamson Jan. 4, with Lundy voting no.
Hung and Moore ran as a Republican slate during the November election, ousting Democrats Sharon Sweda and Lori Kokoski, giving Republicans a 2-1 majority on the board.
North Ridgeville City Council voted unanimously to name former Planning Commission member Jason Jacobs to fill the council seat Hung vacated.
Hung served three years of her first four-year council term. She took her seat on the county board of commissioners Jan. 2 and is slated to serve four years.
