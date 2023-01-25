The Cuyahoga County Treasurer office has extended the deadline to pay first-half 2022 property to Feb. 9, an extension from the original Jan. 26 deadline.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of WestLife. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Monday or on a Tuesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
The Cuyahoga County Treasurer office has extended the deadline to pay first-half 2022 property to Feb. 9, an extension from the original Jan. 26 deadline.
The two-week grace period comes after a delay in the office issuing the bills, which went out earlier this month. The Treasurer office is also offering to make payment plans with tax payers who have difficulty paying the whole bill. Call 216-443-7420 for information.
There are numerous payment options. Payments may be made in-person at the county’s administration or a dropbox at 2079 E. 9th St., Cleveland. Payments by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 9. Taxpayers may phone-in credit card or e-check payments by calling 877-738-1212 or through the website cuyahogacounty.us/treasury. Payments can also be made at Ohio title (not BMV) offices or Keybank branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.