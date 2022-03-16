School leaders are continuing their campaign to explain why they want voters to approve a 7.8-mill combined tax issue on the May 3 ballot.
About 20 people attended the latest Community Connections event March 1 at the district’s administration office during which district administrators focused on state tax law, local property tax bills and school funding.
The 7.8-mill combined issue is broken up so 5 mills will be used for operating expenses. The remaining 2.8 mills will raise $58 million as a bond issue to build a pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade school on one of the three elementary school sites: Birch, Chestnut or Pine schools.
If voters pass the levy, the 2.8-mill portion of it will last for 37 years and collect $2.5 million annually. The operations portion will raise $4.8 million annually and since it is a continuing levy it will not expire.
If approved, it would cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 an additional $276 a year in property taxes. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay about $828 more a year.
District Treasurer Katie Henes broke down property taxes alongside Bryan Dunn, the administrator of the Cuyahoga County Budget Commission, and Robin Pitts-Lynch, the real property division manager for Cuyahoga County.
Henes said that property values continue to fluctuate as was seen in the most recent real estate update that showed North Olmsted properties rising an average of 20%.
“The district’s assessed valuation is made up of three components,” Henes said. “It’s residential or agricultural, or other real property, and then public utility.”
The district’s assessed property value is $968.7 million.
In 1976, the state legislature enacted House Bill 920, which controls inflation on tax rates, Dunn said. Tax bills don’t rise with inflation but stay at the rate voters approved.
“So every time you go and vote in a levy you’re voting in a full voted rate,” Dunn said.
As property values go up, the tax rate goes down from the date the levy was voted in. Voters in North Olmsted last approved a bond issue in 2014. The 5.45-mill bond issue was for $81 million over 34 years.
But the effective rate on property tax bills went down again this year because the overall property value in the city increased, Dunn said.
“That’s a good thing because that means that there’s growth and value,” Dunn said. “But on the other hand, the school districts when it comes to the budget, levies are flatlined with the money.”
Dunn said the school district revenues have remained flat for three years.
We’ve all seen our taxes go up, but if your property value went up by more than 17%, you are paying more to the district than you did before, Superintendent David Brand said. “If it went up exactly 17% then you are paying identical to the school district.”
Brand pointed out that some homes did not have a high rise, bringing the average of the city to 20% growth when comparing how taxes may appear differently on different bills.
Dunn said that the district has done a good job in managing levies since they are continuing except for the bond issue, which will run to 2048.
“There’s a lot of school districts that come back every two, three or four years and keep coming back and back and back,” Dunn said. “At some point, though, you do have to go to the voters and you do have to ask for another levy because of the fact that the money is flatlined.”
Brand said the district is working on clipping short videos of the Community Connection meetings to showcase on its website but is currently stalled while waiting for the state auditor to give guidance on how information can be shared regarding levies.
While no future meetings have been posted, the district’s communication director Amy Rutledge said there most likely will be more before the May ballot.
