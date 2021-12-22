Westlake Schools is looking to extend the mask mandate for Lee Burneson Middle School and Dover Intermediate School to late January following the 14-day winter break.
Superintendent Scott Goggin said the extension was due to 42 positive Covid cases following the Thanksgiving break. He also suggested masks be worn at the high school the week students return on Jan. 5.
Goggin said internally there were concerns due to the longer time period students will be away for the winter break and an expected increase of travel by students and their families.
The district required all students wear masks indoors at the beginning of the school year, but as vaccines became available to students the mandate was slowly being lifted. The high school moved to strongly recommended on Dec. 1.
Originally Goggin presented a plan to the school board putting Lee Burneson Middle School and Dover Intermediate School to switch from mandated to strongly-recommended mask-wearing on Jan. 5.
The elementary campuses would then follow with moving to strongly recommended mask-wearing on Jan. 24.
He did not ask the board to vote on the change in plans during the meeting.
“What I would like to do is have a plan in place to communicate to families that we do have the week of January 24 targetted for a mask-rollback for the Dover and Elementary campuses,” Goggin said.
He added this will give the district time to monitor cases in the school and throughout the community leading up to the Jan. 24 board meeting.
