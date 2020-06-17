AVON LAKE
When sports start again, spectators and athletes will have a fresh way to keep track of the scores and action at the Avon Lake Memorial Stadium and at two nearby baseball and softball fields, all on the high school grounds. School officials are replacing three aging district scoreboards.
The stadium scoreboard will cost nearly $195,000 and $22,813 is expected for the baseball and softball scoreboards. Installing all three will cost $22,700. Money is coming from the district’s general fund, said treasurer Autumn Reed. The athletic department will pay the money back within five years using advertising revenue.
Delivery and installation of the new scoreboards was originally set to be completed this month, but pandemic closures caused the project to be delayed. The new expected delivery date is Aug. 1.
The current scoreboard at the stadium is a decade old and runs on an outdated operating system that has been creating problems for at least two years, said Athletic Director Brent Schremp. He added there also are problems with supplying power to the scoreboard — problems requiring repeated expensive fixes. The electrical issues are serious enough that at times, high school officials were unable to use the scoreboard.
Officials also plan to replace baseball and softball scoreboards, which are more than 20 years old, Schremp said. Lights on those scoreboards are going out more often, and the scoreboards work properly only about 20% of the time, he said. The new scoreboards have energy-efficient LED lighting.
Schremp said the current Memorial Stadium LED scoreboard consists of separate video boards controlled by computers in the press box. The different parts of the scoreboard are controlled seperately.
“Installation is only supposed to take a couple days for all three boards (after the expected Aug. 1 delivery date), so we will be up and running prior to the start of games,” Schremp said.
