Bay Village City Schools will recognize the different branches of the military at the Jan. 28 boys basketball game against Westlake.
This is part of the district’s aim to have Purple Star Designation from the Ohio Department of Education. School leaders will find out if the district qualifies in April.
“The Purple Star Designation is awarded to buildings that have made an intentional commitment to actively supporting military-connected families,” said Interim Superintendent Char Shryock. “We made the decision as a district to aim for a designation for all our district buildings at the same time.”
A full-color guard and members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Vietnam Veterans Association will be on hand for the national anthem at the varsity game, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
Bay Village Athletic Director Matt Spellman said the district did a similar event in 2017.
“We are looking forward to honoring those that served in the military in the past and those currently serving,” Spellman said. “We believe it’s important to honor those that have fought for our freedom and recognize those that are currently fighting for our freedom.”
Shryock said the district recognizes the military-connected families in the district and the unique needs they possess. She said the district has also looked at connections to veterans living in the community and alumni who might be on active duty for a broader approach to including them.
Anyone who presents a military ID will get into the game for free. Both teams will be wearing T-shirts from the various military branches. The student section and spectators are encouraged to wear camouflage to support military members.
