The Rocky River school board is taking a closer look at what projects are financially viable and would benefit the district in the coming years.
The board held a facilities and finances meeting on April 14 reviewing projects such as improvements to the middle school’s media center, ADA improvements to the high school stadium, second-floor shell space in the high school, and the high school servery and kitchen. The total cost for these projects is approximately $1.4 million.
The board agreed to start the update for the media center, which is estimated to cost $262,709. The Education Foundation is covering the cost of new technology, which is not reflected in the estimated cost.
The district is also considering a cell tower lease proposal for the AT&T tower owned by Crown Castle by the football field.
Sam Gifford, executive director of facilities, told the board this is not for a new tower, but for additional antennas to be placed on the existing tower. The lease would be $750 per month over 10 years or a $60,000 lump sum paid.
“The money could go to a facilities project or anything else the board wants to do with it,” Gifford said.
District Treasurer Greg Markus recommended the move to the board since the money could be added to the general fund.
Rocky River Middle School Principal Megan Rose approached the board during the meeting in regards to the middle school’s grass field, which is hard to maintain since it does not drain.
“I’m not asking for funding yet, but I want to bring up the conversations regarding the field,” Rose said. “This project and the media center are my top priorities.”
Rose said the field is in terrible condition and proposed opening up naming rights for the field to fundraise for replacing it with turf. The first and last conversations about the field were held the week district schools closed due to the pandemic.
Board members agreed to look into other stadiums that have signage to determine whether that is a path they want to take with businesses or individuals.
Rose said the 2018 estimate valued the project between $1.5 million and $2 million. The board mentioned possibly going to the city to jointly fund the project.
Markus also presented a levy plan to the board for the November ballot. He said the district is looking at a 4.9-mill ballot to stretch for four years, but ultimately the board decides the length.
‘If we wait until either May 2023 or November 2023, you may want to ask for more mills if we push,” Markus said.
Board Vice President Diana Leitch asked the board if there were ways to use the facility improvements to market to residents what improvements may look like down the road with the levy.
The board agreed to look into sharing the improvements with the community.
