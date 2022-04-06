School culture ought to include kindness, leading with your heart in dealing with others, helping others find their unique voices and cultural humility.
These are just a few of the ideals studied during the March “With Heart” Student Summit last week at Lorain County Community College in Elyria. The eight Lorain and Cuyahoga county school districts in the Southwest Conference each sent 10 students to the four-hour event.
Students from Avon, Avon Lake, North Ridgeville and Olmsted Falls were among those who attended.
Students took part in sessions discussing specific issues or themes like: “Culture by Design,” “If These Halls Could Talk” and “Agents of Change.” Each dealt with an aspect of the general topics of the day.
“Today is about creating space for students to get together and think about how they can work with their classmates to create a positive school culture,” Olmsted Falls City School District Superintendent Jim Lloyd said in introductory remarks. “A culture that says regardless of who you are, what you look like or what you believe, every student deserves to come to school and feel safe, respected and know that kindness awaits them.”
North Ridgeville Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said she was encouraged to see all eight SWC superintendents, building principals and other district administrators present.
“Ultimately our goal is for all students to work together to build a positive climate and culture throughout our SWC communities as well as within the world beyond,” she said.
James Knight of JK Consulting acted as facilitator for the summit.
“We see things as adults. As students, they see things differently,” Knight said about the session called, “If These Halls Could Talk.”
Knight’s company helps create inclusive, safe and welcoming environments. Knight works with Lorain City Schools and serves as vice president for equality and inclusion at Lakewood’s Saint Edward High School and is the author of three books.
One exercise asked students to consider values creating an inclusive and welcoming culture in their schools. Some of those values included kindness and compassion; ensuring all students have a voice that is heard and valued; and physical and emotional safety for everyone. All 80 attendees gathered in the lobby of LCCC’s Spitzer Center for a closing session.
Avon High School freshman Colin Fales talked about microaggressions which he said are small comments or incidents that the offender is unaware hurt others. He said students can tell racially or ethnic charged jokes and think nothing of it, not realizing how much that joke might hurt someone else even if they don’t admit it.
“You might not think you are going to hurt somebody, but you can,” Colin said.
Freshman Rania Brown explained cultural humility as being proud of cultural differences but also being humble about those differences, not thinking one culture is better than another.
North Ridgeville High School junior Lorena Clemons said she appreciated the discussions about cultural differences.
“It’s all about perceptions, how people see themselves and how you see them,” Lorena said.
A similar conference for middle school students will be held April 29.
