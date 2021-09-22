WESTLAKE
School leaders have revised their plans to make the Dover campus safer.
Westlake schools’ Director of Business Affairs David Kocevar outlined the proposed changes to the Dover campus, which houses Lee Burneson Middle School and Dover Elementary School, at the school board’s Sept. 13 work session.
In phase one, automatic traffic gates will be installed at the entrance and exit of Lee Burneson Middle School property at Bassett Road.
“The gates would be on timers to open during our morning and afternoon parent pick-up and drop-off time frames,” Kocevar said in an email.
Decorative fencing will be placed between the front driveway bus loop and the main parking area in front of both schools, as well. The sidewalk near the fencing will be lengthened to create a larger area for pickup and dropoff, Kocevar said.
Phase two would include the installation of a right turn only, southbound road onto Dover Center Road from the main parking lot for parent traffic.
“As parents come in and drop off their children, they come back out to the light,” Kocevar said. “The light starts to stack up with all the parents and the buses trying to get through the light all at one time.”
The project is needed because of dangerous and overcrowded traffic during pickup and dropoff. Traffic backs up on Bassett and Dover Center, making it difficult for residents on those streets and drivers.
The district hopes these changes will alleviate traffic safety issues and streamline traffic on those nearby roads.
Originally, Kocevar presented a different plan that would provide a separate bus line with an asphalt lot and roadway, but after receiving an estimated $1.15 million price tag, the district had to rethink its plan.
“We were originally estimating it would be somewhere in the $400,000 to $500,000 range,” Kocevar said.
Besides increased material and labor costs, a phenomenon that Kocevar described as “project scope creep” occurred, causing the cost to go up because of input from city officials, building requirements and added designs.
The new project will cost about $262,500. This month, the district will begin to prepare bid specifications for the projects and start and finish phase one by the end of the year.
The second phase, however, may not be needed, Kocevar said. If traffic patterns improve with the installation of phase one, then the district will re-evaluate its second phase and decide to include the road or not.
“We will continue to monitor the safety of our car, bus and pedestrian traffic, both on-site and on our adjacent streets, throughout this school year,” Kocevar said in an email.
The district spent about $6,800 on an automated pedestrian crosswalk that the city will install on Bassett for additional safety measures, he said.
Contact this reporter at mheideman@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.