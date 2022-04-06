The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival will return in June after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2022 theme “Knock It Out of the Park” will highlight baseball, with more than 50,000 visitors expected for the three-day event, which runs June 16-18 at Mercy Health Stadium, 2009 Baseball Boulevard.
The event and parking are free.
The Duck Tape Festival features crafts, food and more activities onsite. Life-sized Duck Tape sculptures will be on display, created by students and faculty members from the Art Academy of Cincinnati using thousands of rolls of Duck Tape.
Avon-based Shurtape Technologies, makers of Duck Tape, started the Duck Tape Festival in 2004. The event has drawn an estimated 500,000 people during its annual Father’s Day weekend celebration. Each annual event has featured a unique theme.
An announcement linked to the festival Facebook page states more information and event details are forthcoming. Visit duckbrand.com/duck-tape-festival for further information and updates on the festival.
