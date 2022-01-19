Electric vehicle owners will soon have more options across the West Side to charge their vehicles.
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is planning to install 120 charging stations across the five-county region, including 47 in Cuyahoga County with 14 of those on the West Side in the West Life’s circulation area.
The regional planning agency has identified sites at:
• Fairview Park City Hall
• Lakewood high school
• North Olmsted: city hall
• North Ridgeville City Hall
• Rocky River civic center
• Westlake recreation center
Most sites would have a Direct Current Fast Charger, which accelerates the battery charging process.
The funding is part of 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Project, a blueprint to show where the region’s transportation system will go in the next 20 years.
NOACA’s criteria for stations took into consideration access to highways for public and private places.
Westlake City Council is expected to review legislation for a charging station at the recreation center near the handicapped-parking area during its meeting Thursday. Council’s Public Grounds, Buildings, Recreation Committee meeting approved it on Jan. 11.
The five-year contract will require NOACA to provide the station with the city handling maintenance. All profit from the station will go to the city. Cost to use the charging station has not been determined yet.
After five years, NOACA will turn over ownership to the city.
Although approved by the committee, members wanted clarification on what maintenance will be required, and if damage to the pumps would be considered maintenance. City Engineer Bob Kelly said he would research it.
The study began two years ago with NOACA contacting the city to determine the best location for a charging site. Since it has about 1,300 daily visitors, the rec center was chosen.
In a meeting of council’s Planning, Zoning, Legislative Committee that same night, members voted to recommend that council approve a zoning amendment and allow two vacant lots at 28189 and 28239 Detroit Road to be combined for possible development later. The two vacant properties will create a 3-acre property.
If approved by council, the issue would go before voters in the Nov. 8 election who must approve rezoning the site from a single family designation to multi-family.
By combining the two plots of land, it could provide area for 47-55 townhouses.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
