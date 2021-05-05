NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Two suspects arrested at the scene of a Thursday crash in North Ridgeville face numerous charges including felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and carrying a concealed weapon.
Ephraim C, Reed, 21, of Elyria, along with Xaviah J. Lovejoy, 19, also of Elyria.
Reed and Lovejoy were taken to the Lorain County Jail following the crash. A car allegedly containing Reed, Lovejoy and two others crashed on Mills Road east of Stratton Mills Street Thursday.
Elyria police said they received a call regarding shots fired into Young’s Auto Sales, 816 Cleveland Street, about 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
A blue Ford Focus with a temporary tag was seen fleeing the area toward North Ridgeville, where police tried to stop it. The suspects fled, crashing through a ditch and coming to a stop in the front yard of 36760 Mills, said North Ridgeville Police Capt. Kevin Jones.
Police used a spike strip to stop the car, Jones added.
Elyria police arrested Reed and Lovejoy at the scene of the accident . A third suspect fled on foot, according to Elyria Police Capt. William Pelko.
A fourth person in the car was injured in the accident and taken to a local hospital. He did not suffer serious injuries, police said. The man had not been charged as of last week.
Elyria police later found the suspect who allegedly fled the scene, Jones said. Fred Golson, 20, of Elyria, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and carrying a concealed weapon.
The Clerk of Courts office website said North Ridgeville police on Friday added charges of noncompliance with the lawful order of a police officer and fleeing to the lists of charges against Golson.The Lorain County jail site said he was out of jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond
North Ridgeville police may file further charges against the other two suspects, Jones said.
Reed was out on bail Friday. The total bond for all charges was set at $105,000. Golson was also released on a $100,00 bond.
Lovejoy was still in custody on Monday with no chance of release. At the time of his arrest last week, he was out on bond for weapons and related charges filed in November.
The Elyria Police Detective Bureau is investigating last week's shooting. Anyone with information can contact the bureau at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.