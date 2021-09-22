LORAIN COUNTY
North Ridgeville will not be joining with four nearby communities in a proposed emergency radio system proponents say will enhance emergency communications within and between communities.
City Council on Sept.7 rejected the proposal with a vote of 3-3 to share a system endorsed by its own Fire Chief with the cities of Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village. Four votes were needed for approval.
Establishment of a five-community emergency services radio system will continue despite rejection of the project by North Ridgeville City Council.
The city was to have joined Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village in creating a new L3Harris radio system proponents say will enhance emergency communications within and between communities.
Parma-based Cleveland Communications Inc., will build, own and operate the system, charging each community an annual fee. Avon Fire Chief David Swope said he hopes the system will be in place by the end of the year.
“I’m excited to see this happen,” Swope said, adding all research done by his city indicates the system will work well.
A North Ridgeville City Council vote on a contract with Cleveland Communications ended in a 3-3 tie Sept. 7. Ward 2 Councilman Dennis Boose abstained from the vote and all discussion regarding the radio contract because of a possible business-related conflict of interest.
Four votes were needed for approval of the contract.
City Council President Martin DeVries said after sitting through several lengthy discussions on the topic he still had more questions than answers. DeVries wants more information on the city’s financial commitment to Cleveland Communications and the success rate of Harris radio systems.
“My concern is, what are we getting ourselves into and is this the best thing for the community,” DeVries said.
Avon’s Swope put the cost of the system to Avon at approximately $4,800 annually.
North Ridgeville Ward 3 Councilman Bruce Abens said as the system isn’t built yet there is no way to know what problems the city could encounter.
Abens joined DeVries and Councilman at-Large Jim Maleski in voting down the contract.
“This is the option the fire department likes,” said Ward 4 Councilman Clifford Winkel, who voted for the contract along with Ward 1 Councilwoman Holly Swenk and Councilman at-Large Jason Jacobs.
Ridgeville Fire Chief John Reese previously came out strongly in favor of moving from the city’s current UHF system, which he and other firefighters described as outdated and dangerous. One firefighter told a dramatic story about nearly losing his life because of poor radio communications.
Reese declined to comment for this story.
“We’re evaluating our options and we’ll discuss how we will move forward with our police and fire departments,” Mayor Kevin Corcoran said.
Corcoran previously stated the city’s current emergency radio system needs replacing.
Led by Avon Lake officials, the five-community consortium applied for and earned a roughly $1 million Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Corcoran said the city will still receive its share of those dollars, putting them toward new portable emergency radios whether or not those radios are part of a new Harris system.
Previous North Ridgeville discussions on the radio issue included lots of debate over the value of a Harris system as opposed to the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) radio system used by many Ohio first responders.
“I’m not for or against any system,” DeVries said. “I just want one that works.”
During the recent council discussion on the radios, Swenk noted that Harris systems have worked elsewhere.
Cleveland Communications was to supply up to 100 free radios to be split among the five communities as part of the deal to build the network. Ridgeville will not receive its share of those radios. Sheffield Village Mayor John Hunter recently told council members in his community the four cities should split Ridgeville’s share of the radios.
If the city is not part of the new system, will Ridgeville safety personnel have the ability to communicate with neighboring first responders?
Swope said that North Ridgeville and Avon are on different systems but Avon provided Ridgeville with a radio that works on its system and vice versa. He said it is not an efficient means of communication between departments but assumes that practice will continue if North Ridgeville opts out of the Harris system.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
