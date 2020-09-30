Fairview High School has received national recognition for its educational efforts.
The school was named a 2020 Model School by the International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), as well as one of the top high schools in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report. In addition, the high school received STEM/STEAM designation from the Ohio STEM/STEAM Learning Network and the Ohio Department of Education. The awards were announced at the Sept. 15 school board meeting.
“We’re really pleased with the progress of our schools, and our high school the last couple of years has really made some tremendous innovative changes,” district superintendent Bill Wagner said.
This is the second consecutive year that the high school was recognized by ICLE, an organization based in Rexford, New York. In 2019, the Fairview Park City School District was named an “Innovative District”. No other school has received ICLE accolades in consecutive years.
Founded by a former classroom teacher, Willard Daggett, ICLE seeks to help schools provide rigorous and relevant programs that are future-focused and foster relationships between students and adults.
Per U.S. News and World Report, the high school ranks 117th in the state – out of 691 schools – and 27th in the Cleveland metro area. The publication used a number of factors to rank schools, including the College Readiness Index (Fairview was No. 83 in Ohio), College Curriculum Breadth Index (63rd), math and reading proficiency (211th), math and reading performance (331st) and graduation rate (465th).
Fairview registered a 92% graduation rate, 77% reading proficiency, 61% math proficiency and a 46% participation rate for AP exams, with 31% of those test-takers passing.
“It was really nice recognition, back-to-back, from those two organizations that are highly reputable in recognizing schools,” Wagner said.
Schools can apply for the Ohio STEM/STEAM Learning Network designation. STEM/STEAM education is an integrated approach to learning where rigorous academic concepts are learned through real-world, project-based experiences, according to the organization’s website, education.ohio.gov. Students use science, technology, engineering, arts-humanities and math concepts to make authentic connections between school, community and work experiences.
The designation aims to award and recognize schools that exemplify that work.
“I’m very pleased with the work that the teachers and administrators have done to really take the high school to and beyond where they’ve been in the past,” Wagner said. “They’re very future-focused. In terms of districts. We often consider ourselves a gem of the West Side that people don’t often know about.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
