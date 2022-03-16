Newsweek magazine recently announced that Cleveland Clinic was ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the United States and world, but don’t overlook Fairview Hospital, which was ranked 38th.
Fairview Hospital, which is just over the Fairview border in Cleveland, was also ranked in the world’s list of the top 250 hospitals. Surveys and data from more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries are used in the annual rankings. The top hospitals in the United States can be found at https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022/united-states, while the list for the top hospitals in the world is at https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022.
“What has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID,” Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper said. “Indeed, as the fourth annual ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek and Statista shows, consistency in excellence is the hallmark of these institutions.”
Since becoming president nine years ago, Dr. Neil Smith has seen improvement at Fairview Hospital, which became part of Cleveland Clinic in 1997.
“The community should really be proud of having a great institution in our own backyard,” Smith said. “We’re very, very proud and couldn’t be more pleased with that kind of recognition of the work we do here.”
The survey considers three major areas. First, it uses an online survey of more than 80,000 medical experts from around the world. Part of that is public service surveys on how the patients feel about their experience with the hospital, something the Cleveland Clinic stresses, Smith said. The second part is infection prevention, avoiding as many cases as possible. Finally, the doctor-to-patient ratio is used.
The hospital uses the results to look for ways to improve.
“We pay attention to those indicators,” Smith said. “And we try to go forward and improve on them each year.”
One of the improvements, Smith pointed out, will be a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, a procedure that replaces an aortic valve by going through a vein in the groin rather than opening up a chest.
Smith said the hospital is known for many other departments other than cardiology, including epilepsy monitoring, neurological surgery and oncology.
Smith, 63, grew up in Rocky River, graduating from St. Christopher then St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. He has an independent practice, which other physicians at Fairview do as well. He said that’s what makes it unique.
“The hybrid model we have is something special,” Smith said. “As an independent physician, it gives me a nice way of dealing not only with the Cleveland Clinic physicians as president, but also understanding the challenges of an independent physician.”
The hospital has been in its present location on Lorain Avenue since the mid-1950s. Prior to that, it was in Ohio City.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
