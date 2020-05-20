FAIRVIEW PARK
A North Olmsted man who didn’t think his service was well done was arrested for throwing a sign pole through a window at the LongHorn Steakhouse at Westgate shopping center.
Christian Jones, 23, is scheduled for a hearing on a criminal damaging charge June 3 in Rocky River Municipal Court. Staff said Jones came to the restaurant about 8:15 p.m. May 8 to get his order. However, staff said they had no order on record from him. When they suggested he might have placed his order at another LongHorn, he became angry, and began yelling profanities at the workers, a manager said.
“They asked him to leave the restaurant, but instead he went to his car and honked his horn for about five minutes,” said Fairview Park Police Chief Erich Upperman.
After honking his horn, the man then got out of his car and took a metal post and threw it through a restaurant window, then drove away. No injuries were reported.
After Fairview officers arrived, they alerted other police departments about the incident.
About five minutes later Westlake officers found the suspect at the GetGo station at Columbia and Center Ridge roads and took him into custody with no problems, police said. He was turned over to Fairview Park officers, who arrested him for criminal damaging.
LongHorn did not respond to a request for comment.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.