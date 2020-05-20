Families are a big reason why even after 60 years, Becker’s Donuts and Pastry in Fairview Park is going strong, according to owner Tom Becker, son of the bakery/restaurant’s founders.
Started in 1957-58, Becker’s has stuck to its tradition of good food and strong service with a family focus on quality. Tom Becker has operated the Fairview site since 2006.
“All the different Becker’s throughout the area started with a member of the family,” said Tom Becker. His mother and father, Bob and Darlene Becker, founded the Fairview Park store and instilled the belief that the store’s offerings should always be fresh and that variety is the spice of life — especially when it comes to a bakery.
“We take pride in what we do and we’re pleased people keep coming back,” Becker said. “We have people who have been customers for many years and who have turned other family members or friends into customers as well.”
That loyal patronage has continued throughout the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic, with the business selling between 200 dozen and 300 dozen doughnuts from Friday through Sunday, Becker said. The staff also stays busy from Tuesday through Thursday selling doughnuts and pastries.
Building on the strong base created by years of excellence in the bakery area, Becker’s has recently added a dinner of the week item to the menu. Some of the dinners are:
chicken and dumplings, chicken paprikash and stuffed cabbage with whipped potatoes and Hungarian goulash over noodles. There is one dinner done for each week. People are asked to place dinner orders between 10 a.m. and noon, then pick them up between noon and 3 p.m.
“Our family is German, so we wanted to stick to dishes which we do the right way,” Becker said. “We didn’t want to do other food like corned beef or other meals which people could get somewhere else. We wanted ones which fit with our business and which we do well.”
Becker’s also gives a thank you to its hometown by offering free delivery in Fairview Park to those who can’t drive to the store to pick up an order. It does not deliver to other cities.
“We appreciate Fairview and other people being good to us through the years,” Becker said.
Customers can also use curbside pickup when they come to the store.
Workers are wearing masks and safety gear. Customers are not required to.
Becker’s has its fans in the community, including the Fairview Park Police Department.
“They’re a well-known and historic business in the community,” said police Chief Erich Upperman. “I’ve certainly enjoyed them through the years and a lot of other people have as well.”
Store hours are: 7 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays-Thursdays; 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays; 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays; The store is closed Mondays. Call 440-734-9856.
