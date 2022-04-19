City Council approved legislation at its April 11 special meeting to allow Mayor Patrick Cooney to apply for federal funding for improvements. The city will use the money to make improvements at two sewer lift stations, to replace police walkie talkies and to rebuild the city service garage.
Cooney was asked if he could list the proposals by priority, and he said the sewer project is the one that tops the list.
“I have three children and I love all of them the same,” he said. “And I like all three of these equally, but I’d have to rank the sewer project as No. 1.”
If the federal government awards the funds, the city would use the money to address the sewage flow and wastewater at the West 227th Street lift station, which directs the water to the North Olmsted treatment plant. Money also would be used to fix issues with the Stanford Avenue lift station, which directs sewage to the Rocky River treatment plant.
The proposal said the city cannot completely fund the cost of the work, estimated at $5.060 million. Cooney is seeking $4.048 million in federal money with the city providing $1.012 million, which is 20% of the project.
Cooney also is looking for a federal grant to replace police radios. There are several outdated and broken radios that would be replaced with new walkie talkie-type radios.
“We've been planning on getting new radios,” Cooney said. “But we got short notice about the grants.”
The service garage needs to be improved overall. Solar panels would make it energy efficient.
“Anything is better than what we have right now,” Cooney said. “A lot of equipment comes in and needs to be cleaned. That water goes into Coe Creek. We need to capture it so it doesn't go in the creek.”
All six applications — three each to the House and Senate — passed unanimously.
Other items discussed were paying Rocky River for repaving Spencer Road.
“A lot of people were asking why we were paying another city,” Ward 3 Council Member Sarah Waring said. “It's because we have houses on Westwood that back up to it.”
The city is also looking to purchase replacement parts for traffic lights and paint used on streets.
“There seems to be a problem with street paint,” Cooney said. “It's hard to believe, but it's hard to find it.”
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
