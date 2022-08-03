It started as an act of love.
Soon, however, the entire neighborhood joined in to help Lindsay Rados with her Little Free Library book stop.
Little Free Library stands are popping up everywhere. Little Free Library is a company that sells kits that can be put up in front yards. Once set up, the little houses are filled with books so children – and adults and pets – can enjoy the contents.
This Little Free Library is different from others. It's a tribute from a daughter to her librarian mother, who died in January.
Rados, whose love for reading has been re-enforced by teaching English and reading in Cleveland schools for 24 years, decided in January to start a Little Free Library. She looked on littlefreelibrary.org and found the kit she wanted.
“This is a memorial to her mother,” neighbor Tammy Slagle said. “Lindsay, the teacher, and her mother always give back to the community. This is a healing project for her, and it was nice to see the community come together to help.”
After the kit arrived, Rados’s daughter, who is about to turn 9, decided to help. Amelia, a student at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School, wanted the Little Free Library to match their West 229th Street house.
“She picked the colors,” Rados said. “We'd go to the paint stores and get samples. We'd hold them up and decide which one we wanted. She picked the blue and decided we had to have an orange door.”
Once it was finished, the little house had to be placed in the front of their house.
Neighbor Julie Wilson's dad, affectionately known as Grandpa Joe, brought over his post-hole diggers and soon, with the help of granddaughter Logan, had the post in with the library on top.
“We have a neighborhood family,” Slagle said. “Everyone is close. Lindsay lost both of her parents close together. They were the best. Our daughter adopted them as grandparents. She wasn't the only one who adopted them. We've all adopted each other, and it's just the best people.”
Wilson, who moved into the neighborhood two years ago, agrees.
“I can’t say enough about all of our wonderful neighbors,” she said. ”Lindsay and her daughter, Amelia, have been sharing books with my daughter, Logan, since we moved in. Amelia always has the best toddler books ready to go in her baby-sitting kit. I knew having a teacher across the street would be a huge perk, so the library is just icing on the cake.”
Rados, being a teacher, had some books, but others brought over more. Soon, the Little Free Library of West 229th was in business.
“We watched a girl pushing a double stroller,” Rados said. “There was a little girl in the front of the baby. And they stopped and looked. As they walked away the little girl was holding the book and the baby was holding her book, and I was like, oh, man, it was so cute.”
Rados included books for older readers and her dog, Luna, inspired the dog treats.
She plans to do seasonal things to go along with the books, things such as candy canes and other treats.
But right now, it just got started, and the treat for Rados is watching people enjoy the books.
“It just went up and there's been all kinds of people,” Slagle said. “It's already been very, very popular and, well, you should see how happy she is. She's beaming.”
Beaming about a tribute to her mother.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
