By 2022, a $45 million project will have converted two historic NASA buildings into a mixed-use site after a decade of vacancy.
The pair of three-story structures, at 21000 Brookpark Road in Fairview Park, total around 200,000 square feet of space and are in the early phases of being redesigned internally to house apartments, a hotel and office and event space. A new third building that will house a restaurant will also be on the property.
As Westlake-based developer Ceres Enterprises finalizes financing for the entirety of the project, City Council recently passed three ordinances paving the way to use $15 million worth of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to make the buildings more energy efficient. PACE-funded improvements can include anything from lighting to heating and cooling systems.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, PACE programs allow a property owner to finance the upfront cost of energy or other eligible improvements and then pay that money back over a long period of time through a voluntary assessment, which is attached to the property instead of the property owner. In the case of the NASA buildings, those costs will be paid back over 30 years.
Funding will come through the Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy District, which Fairview Park is a part of. The city will serve as a pass-through for payments, but it will bear no financial burden.
“The developer will, based on the improvements they’ve made for energy efficiency, make payments to the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office,” Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “It’ll be assessed as a tax, and then that tax is paid by the developer to Cuyahoga County. They send that money to us, and then we turn around and pay it to the lender. We have no financial obligation for the debt.”
If Ceres were to sell the property, the new owner would take over the PACE payments, as they work similar to property taxes.
“It’s one of those things where, from our perspective, we’re helping the developer develop its property and make it more energy efficient, which will help its operations and help the environment,” Cooney said. “It creates some work for local construction, and we don’t have any risk. So it’s a win-win-win proposition from our perspective.”
The exteriors of both buildings, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be preserved throughout construction. The smaller L-shaped building, on the western end of the property, will house a 59-room boutique hotel. The K-shaped building will become an 87-unit apartment complex. The building’s auditorium will be converted into an event space, and its first floor will feature offices and conference rooms. An enclosed swimming pool will be built in an existing outdoor courtyard.
A new three-story building, designed to house a restaurant and additional hotel rooms, will be placed in front of the two existing structures.
Before receiving PACE funding, Ceres was awarded a Ohio Historical Preservation Tax Credit worth $4.5 million. Prior to 2009, NASA had used the buildings for 45 years.
“(The project) is going to be great,” Cooney said. “It’s a gateway to our city. In my view, it’s sandwiched between three of Northeast Ohio’s biggest institutions – Cleveland Hopkins airport, the NASA Glenn Research Center and the Cleveland Metroparks. Those are three big institutions here in Northeast Ohio, so when you come to Fairview Park, coming from the east end or the west, you’ll see these two buildings...We’ll have some new jobs, some new residents. It’s going to be a nice project.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.