Hazardous sidewalks – and equally hazardous trees on residential tree lawns – will be addressed this fall in Fairview Park through a $150,000 Cuyahoga County 2019 Municipal Grant Program.
The city has used the federally funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in the past for sidewalk repairs, the last round of which took place in 2018. Last year, the same funding was used to replace the roof at the senior center.
In the coming weeks, $130,700 will go toward construction to repair affected sidewalks and their corresponding trees on Northwood, Eastwood, Belvidere and Stanford avenues, with the remaining $19,300 going toward engineering and construction administration costs.
“We’re planning on entering into contract with the lowest and most responsive bidder within the next few weeks (to perform the work),” City Development Planner Monica Jordan said. “We should be starting construction in early fall.”
Per the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees all CDBG funding, projects must either benefit low- to moderate-income areas, aid in preventing or eliminating slums or blight, or meet an urgent community development need.
In the case of the troublesome sidewalks and trees, all are in a low- to moderate-income area and meet an urgent community development need. In many cases, street trees have roots under sidewalks, causing the pavement to become an uneven trip hazard for pedestrians. Some of the trees are deteriorating and have become hazardous.
The city has been in contact with residents in the affected areas, Jordan said. Letters were sent to each home providing an option to have trees removed.
“We’re focusing on just sidewalk blocks impacted by street trees and removing the street trees themselves that are causing the sidewalk issues,” she said. “We have a lot of communication with the property owners on these streets.”
In addition, the city will plant new trees that will be less likely to cause sidewalk issues in the area.
“We really value tree canopy in the city and want to responsibly manage it, which means replenishing it with the appropriate trees for these tree lawns and also making sure we’re removing trees that pose a potential safety hazard and are ruining sidewalk blocks,” Jordan said. “We don’t want to repair a sidewalk near a tree that’s going to cause upheaval to that block in a few years.”
