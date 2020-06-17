A $45 million project to convert two vacant former NASA buildings into an apartment building and boutique hotel should be completed by the summer of 2021.
Work is progressing on the development, said David Crisafi, president of Ceres Enterprises, the Westlake firm developing the site with 21000 Brookpark Partners, LLC.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this,” Crisafi said. “It’s going well. It just takes time to put a project like this together.”
Workers are doing pre-construction demolition work at the site to prepare for converting the buildings, Crisafi said. Both buildings’ exteriors will be preserved.
The two former NASA buildings have been vacant since 2009.The developers plan to convert the larger building into an apartment complex with up to 87 units, Crisafi said. The building’s auditorium will be modified to create a state-of-the-art space for large meetings and events, and the first floor will include offices and conference rooms. An enclosed swimming pool will be built in an existing outdoor courtyard. The smaller building, on the western end of the property, will be converted into a 59-room boutique hotel. A new three-story building will be built in front to house a first-floor restaurant and additional hotel rooms on the upper levels. It will be an independent hotel, Crisafi said.
“It’s in a good location to draw a wide range of customers who are traveling in the area,” Crisafi said of the hotel, noting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is nearby.
Having Sandvick Architects, a Cleveland firm that specializes in working on historic buildings, doing the work is also a plus.
“They have a great record of enhancing projects like this with fine designs,” Crisafi said.
The project will receive Fairview Park's standard seven-year abatement of property taxes on new construction. The exact amount of the abatement will be determined when the county reassesses the property after the improvements are completed. The project also obtained a $4.5 million Ohio Historical Preservation Tax Credit, as the buildings were used by NASA during some of the space agency's most significant projects.
In addition, the Cleveland Metroparks board approved in May measures to protect park land in the Rocky River Reservation adjacent to the development, but still allow the project to go forward, said Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the Metroparks.
“There has been a lot of support and cooperation between different people and groups to help get this project done,” Crisafi said.
Ceres has been working with Marty and Bill Gallagher of 21000 Brookpark to keep the project moving. Marty Gallagher successfully bid $1.2 million for the property at a government auction in early 2013.
During its heyday, the building was home to many important NASA projects.
“Engineers working in the building during its 45 years of use by NASA developed significant innovations and managed several important programs, including oversight of 119 launches for interplanetary missions, lunar vehicles and satellites from the Launch Control Room on the third floor of the [larger] building,” the developers' historical tax credit application stated.
There is room for more development at the site in later years, Crisafi added.
The project is a major addition to the city, said Fairview Park Service and Development Director Mary Kay Costello.
“It benefits our region by updating previously vacant property, restoring and maintaining historic structures and adding vibrant business opportunity and interesting living space,” Costello said. “We look forward to continued work to complete this exciting project.”
The developer, while having all interior construction approvals, will need to provide the city with plans for exterior elevations and building exterior civil engineering work as the work progresses, Costello said.
